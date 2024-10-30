Orban claims that EU is trying to ‘regime change’ in Hungary

(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Viktor Orban has made a bold accusation against the European Union, claiming that the bloc is attempting to orchestrate a “regime change” in Hungary similar to what he alleges occurred in Poland. His remarks come in response to criticism from 13 EU member states following his recent visit to Georgia, where he praised the for conducting what he deemed a fair and election. This stands in stark contrast to the EU leadership's support for opposition claims that the Georgian vote was marred by irregularities.



In a post on social platform X, Orban reiterated his belief that influential figures within the EU, particularly two prominent German officials—Manfred Weber and Ursula von der Leyen—are conspiring to replace his government with one more compliant to their directives. He stated, “There’s an open conspiracy against Hungary led by Manfred Weber and President Ursula von der Leyen,” and asserted that their goal is to install a “Jawohl government” in Hungary, akin to the one currently in power in Poland.



Orban's comments reflect ongoing tensions between his government and the EU, which has previously expressed concerns about Hungary’s adherence to democratic norms and the rule of law. In a minute-long video shared in his post, Orban elaborated on his views, presenting what he described as evidence of EU officials advocating for the replacement of his administration. He referenced a situation in Poland, where the previous government had resisted Brussels’ orders, leading to the installation of former European Council chair Donald Tusk as prime minister.



The term “Jawohl,” meaning “yes, indeed” in German, was deliberately used by Orban to underscore the German influence within the EU. This phrase encapsulates his perception that the EU seeks compliance from its member states rather than respecting their autonomy. Orban’s statements indicate a deepening rift between Hungary and EU institutions, as he vows to stand firm against what he perceives as external interference in Hungary’s governance.



The Prime Minister's accusations highlight the broader tensions within the EU regarding national sovereignty, governance, and the bloc's approach to member states that diverge from its democratic expectations. Orban’s stance suggests that the struggle for power and influence within the EU will continue to be a contentious issue as Hungary navigates its relationship with Brussels amidst growing scrutiny from its European partners.

