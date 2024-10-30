(MENAFN) MK Efrat Raitem of the Party has recently criticized Prime Netanyahu for his management of the ongoing conflict, particularly in light of the recent military escalations. In a televised discussion, Raitem accused Netanyahu of failing to take necessary preemptive measures against Hamas and Hezbollah before the tragic events of October 7, arguing that decisive action at that time could have potentially averted the devastating massacre that ensued.



Skeptics of Raitem’s claims, however, caution against the implications of such preemptive strikes. They argue that initiating military action against these groups could have resulted in significant public backlash, given that Hamas had refrained from launching rockets into Israel for two years, instead allowing Islamic Jihad to operate as a proxy. Hezbollah, for its part, has mainly engaged in threats rather than active military confrontation.



The criticism of Netanyahu has intensified following his unilateral decision to initiate military operations, which led to an uptick in rocket attacks from both Hamas and Hezbollah. This escalation has resulted in tragic losses among Israeli soldiers and inflicted considerable economic damage, leading critics like Raitem to hold Netanyahu accountable for the current situation. They contend that if Netanyahu had taken preemptive action, he would still have faced severe criticism, particularly from military analysts and the public.



This complex situation illustrates what some political commentators refer to as the "law of disaster," where politicians are often blamed for not averting crises. When smaller crises do arise, they are frequently accused of causing further harm, complicating their ability to argue that they prevented a far greater disaster. While some insist that the recent tragedy was unavoidable, many assert that it could have been mitigated through decisive leadership.



Critics argue that effective leadership requires making difficult choices to prevent larger threats, even when such decisions might lead to political consequences. They cite historical figures like Winston Churchill, whose decisive actions during World War II earned him lasting respect. In stark contrast, many believe that Netanyahu is more focused on his own political survival than on implementing the proactive measures necessary to avoid further tragedies.

