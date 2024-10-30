DFIN Wins Nicsa's 2024 NOVA Award For Industry Innovation In Product Development

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
DFIN Recognized for Outstanding Software Development and Innovative market Response to the Tailored Shareholder Reports Rule
DFIN
(NYSE: DFIN ), a leading risk and compliance company, today announced it has won the 2024 NOVA Award for industry Innovation in Product Development, presented by Nicsa , a global asset management trade association. The award honors DFIN for the outstanding leadership, product development, and innovative marketing approach it demonstrated in response to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) Tailored Shareholder Reports
(TSR) ruling.
The SEC's TSR rule, which includes significant reforms to the content and delivery of shareholder reports,
was adopted to simplify and standardize shareholder communications, highlighting key information specifically for retail investors.
DFIN was among the first companies to address these changes by developing its TSR solution in ArcReporting®, the industry's leading financial close and reporting solution. ArcReporting provides an automated solution that simplifies complex reporting processes from data ingestion, validations, auditing to iXBRL tagging, filing and digital print ready financial reports.
DFIN helps its investment management clients successfully create, iXBRL-tag, and file TSRs on Form N-CSR in response to the SEC's rule, keeping them informed, engaged, and compliant.
"We are incredibly honored to accept this innovation award from Nicsa," said Tim Hargesheimer, Vice President of Marketing for Global Investment Companies at DFIN. "DFIN is
excited to offer Arc Suite® to the marketplace and execute on an unmatched,
solution-focused campaign that appeals to all
customers in the channels they
prefer.
This
recognition
reflects
our
dedication to
helping
clients navigate complex regulations while positioning them for continued success in an evolving market."
Learn more about ArcReporting and TSR here: dfinsolutions/solutions/tailored-shareholder-reports .
About the Nicsa NOVA Awards
The Nicsa NOVA Awards recognize outstanding contributions made by businesses, operations, and technology leaders who exemplify leadership and innovation in the asset management industry.
About DFIN
DFIN
is a leading global provider of innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions. We provide domain expertise, enterprise software, and data analytics for every stage of our customers'
business and investment lifecycles. Markets fluctuate, regulations evolve, technology advances, and through it all, DFIN delivers confidence with the right solutions in moments that matter. Learn about DFIN's end-to-end risk and compliance solutions online at DFINsolutions , or you can also follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @DFINSolutions
or LinkedIn .
