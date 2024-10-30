The Hong Kong Institute Of Surveyors Building Surveyors Conference 2024 Transformative Trends In Building Surveying Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 October 2024 - The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors Building Surveying Division (HKIS-BSD) hosted the Building Surveyors 2024 ("the Conference") at the Sheraton Hong Kong Hotel & Towers on 25 October. With the theme of "Transformative Trends in Building Surveying", the Conference focused on exploring the latest technological advancement supporting surveyors in their work, identifying new sustainable building practices for environmental friendliness, and recognizing the diverse roles of surveyors in timely and quality execution of development projects. This year's conference was honoured to have Ms HO Wing-yin, Winnie, JP, Secretary for Housing, HKSAR Government , as the Guest of Honour. The event also gathered professionals from Government departments, business leaders, experts and academia to share their experience and perspectives on related topics.





Ms HO Wing-yin, Winnie, JP, Secretary for Housing, HKSAR Government (second from left); Sr LAM Ka-fai, Francis, President of The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors (second from right); Sr LEE Hoi-tat, Nathan, Chairman of The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors Building Surveying Division (right); and Sr LAU Cheuk-kit, Paul, Chairman of the Organising Committee of the Building Surveyors Conference 2024(left), convenes at The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors Building Surveyors Conference 2024, sharing valuable insights and expertise.

The year of 2024 has undergone technical, legal and environmental challenges for the built environment and the building profession. The Conference, themed "Transformative Trends in Building Surveying", aims to provide insightful and comprehensive perspectives on issues that arouse public attention.



During the conference, Ms HO Wing-yin, Winnie , JP, Secretary for Housing , shared with participants the concepts and designs of estates and their role in promoting well-being and enhancing the future for residents through a human-centric approach and collaborative innovation. She explained about the "Well-being Concepts" and Well-being Design Guide, which include (1) Health & Vitality and (2) Green Living & Sustainability for individuals; (3) Age Friendliness and (4) Intergenerational & Inclusive Living for families; (5) Urban Integration and (6) Family & Community for the community; and (7) Upward Mobility and (8) Perception & Image for society. She expressed hope that by implementing these concepts and design guidelines in existing estates and new public estates, more warmth and comfort could be brought to families in Hong Kong.



Other distinguished speakers included Ms YU Po-mei, Clarice, JP, Director of Buildings, Buildings Department, HKSAR Government, discussing about the modernising the building control system; and Sr SIN Kwok-leung, Alan, Deputy Director of Architectural Services , Architectural Services Department (ArchSD), HKSAR Government , sharing his thoughts on innovative trends in facilities development and upkeep by ArchSD. These topics sparked enthusiastic discussions among the participants.



Sr LAM Ka-fai, Francis, President of The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors, expressed that the landscape of building surveying has been evolving rapidly, influenced by advancement in technology, sustainability practices, and regulatory frameworks, shifts in societal needs, and the growing complexity of urban development. He further stated that the trends today were only the beginning of a broader transformation that would reshape the approach of land, infrastructure and environmental management. He encouraged the professionals to remain adaptable, forward-thinking and committed to excellence while embracing these changes.



Sr LEE Hoi-tat, Nathan, Chairman of HKIS-BSD echoed that the rapid advancement in technology, evolving regulatory landscapes and growing emphasis on environment have been driving significant changes in the building surveying profession's approach to their work. These shifts presented both challenges and remarkable opportunities for innovation. Building surveying professionals would hold a critical role in navigating these transformations while upholding the highest standards of professionalism and integrity.



Sr LAU Cheuk-kit, Paul, Chairman of the Organising Committee of the Building Surveyors Conference 202 4 , said in his closing remarks that the Conference had provided an exciting platform for sharing breadth of views and experience, discussing emerging trends, and exploring the future of building surveying. He expressed appreciation to the Guest of Honour and speakers for their invaluable insights at the Conference, which would undoubtedly inspire new ideas and foster collaboration among the industry.



List of Guest of Honour and Speakers (in the order of speech delivery)



Guest of Honour





Ms HO Wing-yin, Winnie, JP, Secretary for Housing, HKSAR Government



Ms YU Po-mei, Clarice, JP, Director of Buildings, Buildings Department, HKSAR Government

Sr SIN Kwok-leung, Alan, Deputy Director of Architectural Services, Architectural Services Department, HKSAR Government

Sr WONG Se-king, Peter, Director, Building Rehabilitation, Urban Renewal Authority

Prof Wilson W.S. LU, Head of Department and Chair Professor (Digital Construction), Department of Real Estate and Construction, The University of Hong Kong

Ir KWONG Ching-wai, JP, Chairman & Chief Executive, Hong Yip Holdings Ltd.

Mr Terence LUI, CEO, Varadise Ltd

Dr Brenda L.P. YIP, Director, BK Surco Limited Sr CHAN Ka-man, Margaret, Barrister-at-Law