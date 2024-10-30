Genetec to showcase advanced physical security solutions at Milipol Qatar 2024

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Doha, Qatar, 29 October 2024 – Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), a leading technology provider of unified security, public safety, operations, and business intelligence solutions, will participate in Milipol Qatar 2024. The company will showcase the latest version of its flagship unified security platform Security Center as well as a range of cloud-ready solutions at the 14th edition of the global exhibition and conference for homeland security and safety.

Set to run from October 29 to 31, 2024, at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC), the event will see Genetec at the forefront of discussions on how integrated security solutions are supporting Qatar's technological renaissance. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with Genetec experts and explore how the company's cutting-edge offerings are unlocking new opportunities for government and private sector entities across the region.

Exhibiting at Stand C-027, Genetec will also share insights into the latest advancements in hybrid cloud-based security. According to key findings from the 2024 State of Physical Security report, based on a survey of over 5,500 physical security leaders worldwide, most organizations prefer a hybrid approach that combines on-premises and cloud-based solutions. Close to 60% of end users in the region revealed that their organizations aim for a hybrid security deployment strategy. Meanwhile, 12% of respondents noted that their organizations are currently storing video surveillance data both locally and in the cloud.

With an ever-growing appetite for embracing the latest technologies, Qatar has emerged as a global innovation hub. From smart cities utilizing Industry 4.0 technologies to AI-driven initiatives, technology is woven into the fabric of daily life. As urbanization in the country booms, there's an increased need for advanced physical security solutions to safeguard public spaces and critical infrastructure.

"We are excited to return to Milipol Qatar and showcase how our unified security technologies help transform cities into smart, resilient, and future-ready urban hubs in line with the objectives of the Smart Qatar vision," said Firas Jadalla, Regional Director – Middle East, Turkey, and Africa (META), Genetec Inc. "The event will provide us with an ideal platform to demonstrate our commitment to the country, as evidenced by increased collaboration with local partners."





