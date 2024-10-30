N. Korea Completes Preparations For Long-Range Missile - Seoul

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- North Korea has completed preparations to launch a long-range missile and has put a mobile launcher in place, Seoul's Defense said Wednesday, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The ministry's Defense Intelligence Agency gave the assessment during a parliamentary audit, noting the launch could take place before or after the US presidential election on November 5.

"It appears that preparations are nearly complete for an ICBM-class long-range missile, including a space launch vehicle," the agency said, according to the report.

"Preparations for a transporter erector launcher are complete, and it has been deployed to a certain area," the agency added, though it said no missile has been mounted yet.

The launch could involve an intercontinental ballistic missile and be aimed at testing the North's atmospheric reentry technology, it added. (end)

