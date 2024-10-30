N. Korea Completes Preparations For Long-Range Missile - Seoul
Date
10/30/2024 5:10:41 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
TOKYO, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- North Korea has completed preparations to launch a long-range missile and has put a mobile launcher in place, Seoul's Defense Ministry said Wednesday, Yonhap News Agency reported.
The ministry's Defense Intelligence Agency gave the assessment during a parliamentary audit, noting the launch could take place before or after the US presidential election on November 5.
"It appears that preparations are nearly complete for an ICBM-class long-range missile, including a space launch vehicle," the agency said, according to the report.
"Preparations for a transporter erector launcher are complete, and it has been deployed to a certain area," the agency added, though it said no missile has been mounted yet.
The launch could involve an intercontinental ballistic missile and be aimed at testing the North's atmospheric reentry technology, it added. (end)
mk
MENAFN30102024000071011013ID1108832589
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.