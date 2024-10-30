MD Logic Health® Launches Its Premium Health Supplements Into The European Market

(MENAFN- Pressat) MD Logic Health®, a leader in science-backed and wellness solutions, is proud to announce the official launch of its premium range of health supplements into Europe. This expansion marks a significant milestone in MD Logic Health's mission to provide high-quality, effective health products to consumers around the world.

MD Logic Health® has consistently garnered immense support from the health and wellness in North America due to its unwavering commitment to delivering trusted, reliable, and science-backed supplements. The brand's commitment to quality and proven efficacy has solidified its reputation as a leader in the field, making it a go-to choice for health and wellness professionals, biohackers and consumers alike. This steadfast reliability has not only solidified MD Logic Health® 's standing in the North American market, but has also fueled growing demand from consumers and professionals alike in Europe. Responding to this overwhelming demand, MD Logic Health® is excited to bring its proven best-of-breed supplements to the European market, continuing its mission to help enhance health and well-being globally.

"We're proud to take this significant step into the European market, where the demand for high-quality health supplements continues to grow exponentially," said Wesley Ramjeet, CEO of MD Logic Health®. "Our expansion reflects our dedication to meeting global demand for our products that are clean, pure, and deliver maximum nutrition to our consumers while minimizing environmental impact. We are excited to support the well-being of our future customers across Europe with the same commitment to excellence that has defined our brand in North America."

The initial launch in the European market will include the following products:

Creatine + Electrolytes: Clinically proven to help boost muscle strength, power, and endurance, with added electrolytes for optimal hydration.

Liver Detox: Formulated with a precise combination of natural ingredients, including milk thistle, selenium, alpha-lipoic acid, curcumin, and L-glutathione, to support liver function and enhance detoxification, helping the body efficiently eliminate toxins.

Marine Collagen: Sourced from wild-caught fish, this high-quality collagen supplement helps support skin elasticity, joint health, and overall vitality.

SmartBrain: A cutting-edge nootropic formula that enhances cognitive function, memory, and focus, supporting brain health and mental clarity.

Digestive Enzyme Complex: A comprehensive enzyme complex designed to help optimize digestion, enhance nutrient absorption, and support overall digestive health.

Osteo Defend: Specially formulated to support bone health, maintaining bone density and strength-essential for active lifestyles and aging populations.

Methyl B12: An essential supplement for supporting energy production and neurological health, providing a bioavailable form of vitamin B12 that is easily absorbed by the body.

CoQ10: A potent antioxidant that helps support heart health and cellular energy production, essential for maintaining overall vitality and wellness.

Test Up: Designed to help support healthy testosterone levels, this supplement may help enhance muscle mass, performance, and sexual vitality.

Immuno Logic: Formulated to help immune defenses and boost resilience against seasonal illnesses.

MD Logic Health® products are developed with a focus on natural, high-quality ingredients, and are manufactured in FDA GMP-Certified facilities that adhere to strict Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP). The brand's rigorous quality control processes ensure that each supplement meets the highest standards of Identity, Strength, Purity, and Compliance.

Consumers in the European Union will now have access to MD Logic Health® 's trusted products through premier online retailers and select physical stores, including bol, Kaufland, Galaxus, and Amazon Europe. This expansion reaffirms their commitment to supporting European customers and a promise of continued support and dedication to their health and wellness journeys.

About MD Logic Health®

MD Logic Health® is dedicated to delivering sustainable, reliable, clean, and pure products that maximize nutrition while minimizing environmental impact. Our mission is to empower individuals on their health journeys, providing the support needed to achieve optimal health and longevity. Our product line continues to expand, focusing on key areas such as brain health, beauty, performance, and a healthy biome.

Our commitment to excellence has garnered national recognition, with features on CBS, ABC, NBC, and CW. We invite you to learn more about our dedication to quality, passion for health and wellness, and commitment to education.

