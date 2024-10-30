Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market Growth Opportunities At A CAGR Of 6.1% By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market

Surge in demand for engine performance and efficiency to drive the growth of the global exhaust heat recovery system market.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Exhaust Heat Recovery System report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market. The global exhaust heat recovery system market was valued at $16.1 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $28.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 379 Pages) at:The prominent key factors that drive the growth of the exhaust heat recovery system market are increase in demand for engine performance and fuel efficiency and engine downsizing to reduce vehicle weight. The market economy is also responsible for the growth of the market. Countries such as China, India, Brazil, and South Africa are developing economies. Thus, the manufacturing sector witnessed prominent growth in these countries, which is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the automotive industry which in turn is expected fuel the market. In addition, in some undeveloped countries, there is an increase in the production and sales of vehicles, which is expected to boost the exhaust heat recovery system market.The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global exhaust heat recovery system market size based on technology, mode, vehicle type, components, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on the fastest-growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report :Exhaust heat recovery system market is segmented on the basis of technology, mode, vehicle type, component, and region. On the basis of technology, it is divided into conventional technology, and future technology. By mode, it is divided into exhaust gas recirculation (EGR), turbocharger, organic Rankine cycle, and thermoelectric generator. By vehicle type, it is segmented into passenger car, light commercial vehicle, truck, and buses. By component, it is divided into EGR component, turbocharger component, organic Rankine cycle component, and thermoelectric generator component. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.On the basis of vehicle type, the truck segment held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global exhaust heat recovery system market share and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the buses segment, is expected to cite the highest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.The key players profiled in this report includeBorgWarner, Schaeffler, Clean Diesel Technologies, IHI Corporation, Eberspaecher, VALEO, MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, Calsonic Kansei, Mahle, Aisin Industries, Dana Inc, Tenneco Inc, Delphi Technologies, Katcon, Denso, Garrett Motion Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., ContinentalGet Customized Reports with you're Requirements:KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDYBy technology, the future technology segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.By mode, the thermoelectric generator segment is projected to lead the global exhaust heat recovery system marketBy vehicle type, the Buses segment is projected to lead the global exhaust heat recovery system marketBy component, the thermoelectric generator component segment is projected to lead the global exhaust heat recovery system marketRegion-wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Inquiry Before Buying:In terms of components, the EGR component segment held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for two-fifths of the global exhaust heat recovery system market share. In terms of components, the EGR component segment held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for two-fifths of the global exhaust heat recovery system market share. However, the turbocharger component segment is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the thermoelectric generator component segment, is expected to cite the highest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.Region-wise, the Asia-Pacific region held the major market share in 2021, grabbing more than two-fifths of the global exhaust heat recovery system market share. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific market is slated to dominate the global market share during the forecast period. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other regions such as Europe, North America, and LAMEA.

