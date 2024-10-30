Mountain River Landscape By Wei Xu And Tiantian Xu Wins Bronze In A' Bathroom And Sanitary Ware Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mountain River Landscape

Innovative Bathroom Vanity Design Inspired by Chinese Painting Recognized for Exceptional Craftsmanship and Sustainable Features

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly prestigious and well-recognized award in the field of sanitary ware design, has announced Mountain River Landscape by Wei Xu and Tiantian Xu as a Bronze winner in the Bathroom Furniture and Sanitary Ware Design category. This remarkable achievement highlights the design's exceptional craftsmanship, innovative use of materials, and alignment with sustainable practices within the industry.Mountain River Landscape showcases the potential for bathroom vanity design to elevate the user experience while addressing the growing demand for eco-friendly solutions. By incorporating sustainable materials and production methods, this award-winning design demonstrates how the sanitary ware industry can adapt to meet the evolving needs of consumers and contribute to global carbon reduction efforts.Inspired by the renowned Chinese painting "Thousand Miles of Rivers and Mountains," Mountain River Landscape features a custom-made 4-meter long wall-hung cabinet and countertop crafted from independently developed skin-feel artificial stone. The basin, molded in a single piece after 168 hours of meticulous polishing, mimics the flow of rivers and streams with its rolling hills texture. This unique design element creates a captivating landscape painting effect within the bathroom, embodying the concept of harmonious integration between humans and nature.The recognition bestowed upon Mountain River Landscape by the A' Bathroom Furniture and Sanitary Ware Design Award serves as a testament to Wei Xu and Tiantian Xu's commitment to pushing the boundaries of bathroom design while prioritizing sustainability. This achievement is expected to inspire future projects within the brand, fostering further innovation and exploration of eco-friendly materials and production techniques that align with global carbon reduction targets.Mountain River Landscape was designed by Wei Xu and Tiantian Xu, showcasing their expertise in crafting custom-made household products with a focus on shower doors, partition doors, shower cabinets, and polymer bathrooms.Interested parties may learn more about the design at:About Wei Xu and Tiantian XuROSERY, founded in the 1990s, is a custom-made household enterprise specializing in shower doors, partition doors, shower cabinets, and polymer bathrooms. With three major brands of 1858 High-custom Home, ROSERY, and MOKYU the company operates a 240,000m2 intelligent manufacturing base and has been certified as a national high-tech enterprise. ROSERY's retail distribution network spans nearly 600 cities across China, and its products are exported to more than 30 countries and regions, including Europe and the United States.About Guangdong 1858 Home Co.1858, following the romantic genes of ROSERY, explores a new field of customization by tailoring every metal and glass detail for the discerning few who appreciate the finer aspects of life. From partitions and shower doors to boutique cabinets and display cabinets, 1858 draws inspiration from international aesthetics, selects high-luxury materials, and crafts with uncompromising skill to achieve outstanding quality that caters to refined tastes.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate a notable level of creativity and practicality within the Bathroom Furniture and Sanitary Ware Design category. Winning designs are acknowledged for their professional execution, innovative use of materials and technology, and potential to positively influence industry standards. The award highlights the designer's ability to effectively combine form and function, offering solutions that enhance user comfort, optimize space, conserve water, and consider hygiene. Bronze A' Design Award recipients are esteemed for their attention to detail and their contribution to improving quality of life through thoughtful design.About A' Design AwardThe A' Bathroom Furniture and Sanitary Ware Design Award is a prestigious international competition that attracts a wide range of participants, including innovative bathroom furniture designers, creative design agencies, progressive companies, leading brands, and influential manufacturers in the sanitary ware and interior design industries. By participating in this esteemed award, entrants can showcase their creativity, gain global exposure, and be recognized for their outstanding bathroom furniture design capabilities. The competition is judged by a panel of experienced design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria. The A' Design Award aims to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance society and contribute to creating a better world through the power of good design. Interested individuals can learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

