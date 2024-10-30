Nicotine Pouches Market To Hit USD 27.4 Billion By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nicotine pouches is projected to witness a CAGR of 17.5% during the period 2024-2032. This growth can be attributed to the rising popularity of smoke-free alternatives to tobacco products.

Nicotine Pouches size is projected to reach USD 27.4 billion by 2032. The growth of distribution channels, particularly the rise of platforms, plays a pivotal role in the industry expansion.

Hostinger reports that the number of online shoppers is set to approach 2.77 billion by 2025. E-commerce has transformed how consumers access smokeless nicotine products, providing unmatched convenience. These online platforms allow consumers to easily browse, purchase, and receive nicotine sachets at home, eliminating geographical constraints.

Synthetic Nicotine to see consistent growth

The nicotine pouches market from synthetic segment is poised for growth through 2032, as synthetic nicotine boasts superior purity and composition over its traditional tobacco-derived counterpart. Synthesized in controlled lab conditions, synthetic nicotine is devoid of the impurities found in natural tobacco extracts, ensuring a cleaner and more consistent experience for consumers. With increasing regulations on traditional tobacco products, manufacturers are turning to synthetic nicotine, harnessing its versatility and purity to craft innovative pouches that cater to evolving consumer tastes.

Online platforms register high sales

The nicotine pouches market from online segment is set for steady growth through 2032. The rise of e-commerce and digital marketing has made nicotine pouches more accessible, enabling manufacturers to connect directly with consumers sidestepping traditional retail. Online platforms offer unmatched convenience and discretion, letting consumers easily browse and purchase nicotine sachets. Moreover, online retailers harness data analytics for personalized recommendations, boosting consumer engagement.

Europe emerges as a dominant marketplace

The European nicotine pouches market is on an upward trajectory through 2032, fueled by evolving regulations and shifting consumer preferences. With stringent tobacco regulations and heightened awareness of health risks, European consumers are gravitating towards smokeless alternatives like nicotine pouches. Countries such as Sweden, where snuff (an oral tobacco variant) enjoys cultural acceptance, have seamlessly integrated nicotine pouches as a socially endorsed alternative to smoking.

Additionally, the European Union's Tobacco Products Directive (TPD) has established a clear regulatory landscape for new nicotine products, guiding manufacturers in their product development and marketing endeavors.

Key Players in the Nicotine Pouches Market

Leading players include Lyft (BAT), Velo (R.J. Reynolds), On! (Altria Group), Nordic Spirit (Imperial Brands), Killa (NTC), White Fox (GN Tobacco), Epok (Imperial Brands), Skruf (Swedish Match), and Velo (Imperial Brands). Their strategies encompass aggressive marketing for heightened brand visibility, innovative product formulations to align with evolving consumer tastes, strategic partnerships for market expansion, R&D investments for enhanced product appeal, and leveraging digital platforms for improved consumer engagement.

In May 2024, Scandinavian Tobacco Group made waves by launching its XQS range of nicotine pouches in the UK. This move signifies a notable shift from its primary focus on cigars. The introduction of XQS underscores STG's ambition to broaden its brand portfolio and lessen its dependence on conventional products. Having acquired the Swedish XQS business the previous year, STG is now poised to make a mark in the UK with this fresh offering.

