'Qatar's Global Innovation Driven By Digital Transformation And Geolocation'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar is“best-positioned” to transform into a global hub of innovation due to several key factors driving the economy, said an official.

According to Silvina Moschini (pictured), CEO of Unicorns Inc and Founder of Unicoin Inc, the two key factors that place Qatar at the innovation forefront are digital transformation and geolocation strategies.

“As part of Qatar National Vision 2030, the main driving force is digital transformation that plays a key role in diversifying its economy,” she told The Peninsula.

The official remarked that the government incentives for the startups are also an important factor as they align with various organizations including QFC, and Media City.

The second key reason, she notes is that Qatar's geolocation draws businesses and foreign direct investments.

“Qatar is right between East and West - so six hours to the Philippines, 6 hours to Madrid, and is a great point to connect and is very easy to fly in and fly out,” Moschini said adding that its national carrier - Qatar Airways has incredible service offering hassle-free experience.

The official mentioned that numerous agreements and MoUs with Qatari partners are in the pipeline for 2025.

During the mid-year, Moschini signed pacts with QFC at the Qatar Economic Forum and has expanded the partnerships with Qatar Airways, Media City, and the Qatari Businesswomen Association.

“Our goal is to help international entrepreneurs settle in Qatar and help them navigate and benefit from the many opportunities that the country through different programs and organisations have to offer and finally to turn Qatar into a Unicorns Factory,” she said.

Moschini reiterated that Qatar is located strategically close to Southeast Asia and close to Europe connecting the dots between the East and the West, making the deployment process easier for Unicorn hunters.

She said,“The show will give us the screen as it has over 300 million potential viewers and is expected to rise because we are bringing more networks, partnerships, and investments.”

“We are also creating investment clubs that will allow us to obtain the support of Qatari entities organisations, aligned with the QNV 2030, taking a step further than what started with the World Cup so the world can see what the country has to offer and to understand potential opportunities.”

She underscored that the World Cup has started a“world of opportunities” for economic development not just for Qatar, but for people who want to develop their businesses in connecting the East and the West.

Lauding Qatar's state-of-the-art infrastructures, she said“There are incredible and well-designed buildings and technology, capacity, and hospitality. Hence, Doha can absorb and welcome more people.”

Qatar's hosting of international events including the upcoming Grand Prix has opened doors for tourism, demonstrating the Qatari culture and hospitality to the world, she said.

Unicorns Inc. also signed an agreement with UN Tourism to develop innovation in the region and foster growth in the sector for entrepreneurs through unique encounters.