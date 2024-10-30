Sheikh Jassim Bin Jaber Al Thani Primary Health Care Center Improves Health Of Residents Of Zarqa Camp In Jordan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Sheikh Jassim Bin Jabor Al Thani Primary Center, which was built by the Jassim and Hamad Bin Jassim Charitable Foundation in Zarqa Camp in Jordan, continues its qualitative efforts to improve the health status of the camp's residents.

The center is implementing many medical activities and initiatives for spreading health awareness among different groups to enhance the positive impact that the center has created over the past years.

One of the most important of these initiatives is organizing campaign for early detection of breast cancer on the occasion of World Breast Cancer Day, raising awareness of the disease at the level of diagnosis and treatment, and defining the importance of early detection, which is one of the basic steps that can increase a cancer patient's chances of treatment and recovery.

The initiative received great response and interaction from the camp residents who praised the awareness-raising role played by Sheikh Jassim Bin Jabor Al Thani Primary Health Care Center in creating a healthcare culture among the camp residents, which would enhance their quality of life.

Qualitative campaigns

In addition to this campaign, the center's management stressed that they are in the process of launching several medical initiatives, including visits by doctors from abroad from various specialities, providing medical services in the field of heart diseases, installing heart batteries for children, as well as doctors specializing in ophthalmology and dermatology.

The center organised several workshops on treating baby dislocation. They explained that Sheikh Jassim Bin Jaber Al Thani Center will continue to implement pioneering initiatives in parallel with improving its medical services on an ongoing basis so that the center will be a milestone in improving the health situation of all camp residents.

Statistics

In a statistic shared by the center about the medical services provided in September and the number of beneficiaries, the report indicated that the total number of visitors to the various specialized medical clinics reached 4,405 patients.

The children's clinics received 2,096 children, while the number of women benefiting from the center's services reached 1,659 patients, while the number of adult men benefiting from the center's services reached 650 patients. The pharmacy dispensed medicines to 2,800 patients on prescriptions.