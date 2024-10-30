Iraqi, Malaysian Interior Ministers Hail Advanced Level Of Milipol Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: of Interior of Iraq H E Lt Gen. Abdul Amir Kamel Al Shammari and Minister of Home Affairs of Malaysia H E Saifuddin Nasution bin Ismail have hailed the global participation and advanced level of Milipol Qatar 2024. Speaking on the sidelines of the exhibition, Iraqi Minister of Interior said the participation of international firms specialising in security underscores the interest of Qatar and the Qatari of Interior in cutting-edge technologies for security development.

He said he observed firms focused on artificial intelligence (AI) for detecting drugs and other crimes, as well as other cutting-edge security technologies.



He thanked the Ministry of Interior of Qatar for the warm reception and hospitality and offering the chance for him to participate in this significant security exhibition.

The Minister of Home Affairs of Malaysia noted the extraordinary evolution this edition has witnessed, affirming that he led a high-level delegation due to the significance of Milipol Qatar Exhibition in the region.

He underscored the importance of this mammoth exhibition, which brings together the most prominent international firms operating in the field of homeland security. He added that he visited a substantial number of participating pavilions, some of which spotlight cutting-edge applications of AI.