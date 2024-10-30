(MENAFN- Amman Net) It seems that Israeli Prime has led all Israelis into a dark tunnel, not just the 100 hostages held by Hamas." />Netanyahu leads all Israelis into the tunnel, not just 100 hostages held by Hamas | موقع عمان نت تجاوز إلى المحتوى الرئيسي البث المباشر موقع عمان نت

الموقع الرسمي لراديو البلد



أخبار

تقارير

مقالات

تحقيقات

فيديو

راديو البلد

مشاريع

نشاطات ومقابلات

بودكاست

عمان نت لايت English

ادعمنا | Donate Main navigationأدخل بعض الكلمات المفتاحية. موجز راديو البلدالقوات المسلحة الأردنية تعلن سقوط طائرتين مسيرتين في محافظة إربد صباح اليوم، بعد انحرافهما عن مسارهما ودخولهما المجال الجوي الأردني ولم تقع أي إصابات.وزارة الخارجية وشؤون المغتربين تدين يوم أمس، إقرار الكنيست الإسرائيلي قوانين تحظر عمل وكالة (الأونروا)، وحركة حماس تعتبر القرار تصفية للقضية الفلسطينية.مجلس الأمن الدولي، يعقد اليوم، مناقشة مفتوحة بشأن الأوضاع في الشرق الأوسط والقضية الفلسطينية.استشهاد أكثر من 62 فلسطيني بينهم أطفال ومفقودين، وإصابة آخرين، فجر اليوم، إثر قصف الاحتلال الإسرائيلي لمنزلين في مشروع بيت لاهيا شمالي قطاع غزة.استشهاد 60 لبناني، وإصابة العشرات يوم أمس، إثر ضربات إسرائيلية على سهل البقاع شرقي البلاد.مقتل قائد الكتيبة 52 وقائد لواء 401 في جيش الاحتلال يوم أمس، في كمين للمقاومة شمالي القطاع المحاصر.في الحالة الجوية، يكون الطقس اليوم، خريفيًا لطيفًا فوق المرتفعات الجبلية العالية، ومعتدلًا في باقي المناطق، مع ظهور الغيوم على ارتفاعات مختلفة. × أدخل بعض الكلمات المفتاحية. Netanyahu leads all Israelis into the tunnel, not just 100 hostages held by Hamas 10/30/2024 - 11:07الرابط المختصر Mohammed Ersan

It seems that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has led all Israelis into a dark tunnel, not just the 100 hostages held by Hamas. With the rising number of Israeli casualties and injuries from the incursion into Lebanon, and the lack of any concrete achievements from the war on Gaza, questions continue to grow about the effectiveness of these policies and their impact on Israel both internally and internationally.

Rising Human Cost

A year into the war on Gaza, Netanyahu has reaped only the killing of thousands of civilians in Gaza and Lebanon. The number of Israeli dead and wounded has also surged, particularly after Hezbollah's recovery from Israeli strikes and the targeting of prominent leaders within the group. It appears Netanyahu has trapped the country in a cycle of relentless violence. This escalation has not only led to more casualties but has also compounded civilian suffering and wrought destruction upon Gaza's infrastructure.

Despite the intense military strikes, Hamas has managed to reorganise and sustain its resistance, while Israel has repeatedly claimed that Hamas's capabilities have been dismantled. This failure to achieve a decisive victory reflects the weakness of Israel's military strategy and increases domestic pressure on Netanyahu.





Netanyahu is Destroying Israel from Within and Without

Since his return to the premiership, Netanyahu has faced unprecedented internal challenges, including corruption allegations surrounding him and his family, widespread popular protests against his policies, and his ongoing attempts to weaken judicial independence. For Netanyahu, the wars in Lebanon and Gaza serve as an effective way to divert attention from these domestic crises, even if it comes at the cost of thousands of innocent lives.

Netanyahu frequently uses the term "existential war," but in truth, he is referring not to Israel's existence, but to his own existence in power. He aims to present himself as a strong leader and protector of the state in the face of“existential threats.”

Netanyahu's policies and his fascist government have severely damaged Israel's image among its Western allies. Instead of being viewed as a democratic state defending itself, Israel is increasingly seen as a country that violates human rights and employs excessive force. This shift in perception further isolates Israel on the international stage.

This fascist policy of killing, destruction, and displacement has not only led to deteriorating foreign relations but has also profoundly impacted Israel's internal situation. Political and social divisions have become more pronounced, with growing protests and demonstrations against the government. This internal division weakens Israel's ability to face external challenges and makes it increasingly vulnerable.





A Dark Tunnel with No Clear Strategic Goals

Netanyahu's extreme government has driven Israel into a dark tunnel, where human and material losses continue to mount without achieving any clear strategic objectives. It would have been easier and far less costly for Netanyahu to achieve security and stability for the region by granting Palestinians their rightful homeland and establishing a Palestinian state in accordance with UN resolutions. However, the Israeli far-right has chosen destruction and war.

Long before October 7, Palestinians have lived for over 75 years in a vicious cycle of killing, displacement, imprisonment, and land confiscation. If I were in the place of Israelis, I would bring down this failed government before the sun rises.



