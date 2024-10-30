

wienerberger unifies brand portfolio to further expand its position as a leading solution provider wienerberger has unified all its solution brands under a single umbrella to strengthen its position as an innovative, future-oriented, and sustainable company Vienna, October 30, 2024 – For more than 200 years, wienerberger has been improving people's quality of life and advanced building to make it fit for the future. Today, the former brick manufacturer is a leading global provider of innovative, ecological solutions for the entire building envelope in new build and renovation, as well as for infrastructure in water and energy management. wienerberger's successful transformation is based on the consistent implementation of the company's value-creating growth strategy focused, on the one hand, on sustainable organic growth and, on the other hand, selective acquisitions, most recently that of Terreal, a successful European provider of roof repair and renovation services. Through this latest acquisition, wienerberger has positioned itself as a key player in the renovation of the European building stock. In the course of its strategic transformation into a full-range provider of ecological solutions, wienerberger has now further developed and redesigned its brand architecture. The aim is to position the company even more strongly as an innovative, future-oriented and sustainable company from the perspective of its stakeholders. To this end, all of the company's solution brands have been brought together under the wienerberger brand. These include Pipelife, the leading supplier of piping solutions for energy and water infrastructure, Porotherm in the wall solutions segment and Terca for facing bricks, Terreal, Tondach and Creaton for roofing solutions, and Semmelrock for pavers. In the future, they will all be marketed under the common umbrella brand with“wienerberger” added to the brand name. Strengthening wienerberger as an innovative, future-oriented and sustainable brand Heimo Scheuch, CEO of wienerberger, says, "The new common brand architecture is an important strategic step that enables us to highlight our innovative strength, our commitment to sustainability, and our broad solutions expertise. It reflects the value-creating transformation of the company in recent years and provides a solid foundation for future growth. We want to leave the old connotations behind us, reposition the company, and convey a clear image of the wienerberger world to all our stakeholders, so that in future the company will be perceived even more clearly as a leading provider of innovative ecological solutions for the entire building envelope in new build and renovation, as well as for infrastructure in water and energy management." At the same time, wienerberger has modernized the entire visual identity of the new unified brand in order to visually reflect its transformation into an even more innovative and ecologically oriented company.



wienerberger

wienerberger is a leading international provider of innovative, ecological solutions for the entire building envelope, in the fields of new build and renovation, as well as infrastructure in water and energy management. With more than 20,000 employees worldwide, wienerberger's solutions enable energy-efficient, healthy, climate-friendly, and affordable living. wienerberger is the world's largest producer of bricks and the market leader in clay roof tiles in Europe as well as concrete pavers in Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (ceramic and plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in Europe and a leading supplier of facade products in North America. At the beginning of 2024, wienerberger successfully completed the acquisition of Terreal, becoming the leading European provider of innovative all-in roofing and solar solutions, as well as solutions for the entire building envelope in Europe and North America. With its more than 200 production sites, wienerberger generated revenues of approx. € 4.2 billion and an operating EBITDA of € 811 million in 2023.



