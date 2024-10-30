Amway Applauded By Frost & Sullivan For Its Industry-Leading Home Water Treatment Solutions And Competitive Strategies

(MENAFN- Frost & Sullivan) Amway Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Its Industry-leading Home Water Solutions and Competitive Strategies

SAN ANTONIO, TX. – 30th October 2024 – Recently, Frost & Sullivan assessed the home water treatment industry and, based on its findings, recognises Amway with the 2023 Asia-Pacific (APAC) Competitive Strategy Leadership Award. The company provides industry-leading home water treatment solutions that effectively reduce or destroy numerous waterborne contaminants while also consuming less energy.

As a result, these products help clients achieve clean and safe drinking water for their families and friends. Amway provides industry-leading solutions and unmatched customer support and has excellent potential to capture market share due to its innovative new home water treatment solution.

The new eSpringä Water Purifier leverages the latest ultraviolet-c light-emitting diodes (UV-C LED) technology to achieve a new level of efficiency, reliability and sustainability. This industry-leading new product effectively reduces toxic substances and water pollutants that may be in drinking water, while retaining beneficial minerals. The New eSpring's compact design makes it adaptable in any kitchen environment, above or below the counter. Users can also monitor their unit's performance and filter status in real time via the new Amway Healthy Home app and their smartphone.

Amway is the first company to have a water treatment system with UV-C LED technology certified by NSF to International Standard 55 for Class B microbial reduction, along with Standards 42, 53 and 401 – all internationally recognised water quality standards.

Janice Wung, program manager for Energy & Environment at Frost & Sullivan, observed,“Amway's solution combines cutting-edge UV-C LED technology and a three-layer e3 Carbon Filter so it has the ability to effectively reduce over 170 contaminants, including viruses, bacteria, microplastics, perfluorooctanoic acid and perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFAS and PFOS). The UV-C LEDs are designed to last up to a decade, so there is no need for an annual UV lamp disposal. The New eSpring also uses 25% less energy than the company's previous models.”

Amway developed various financing programmes and improved purchasing options, making its products more accessible to the region's general public. Amway focuses on constant innovation, with over 1,150 patents for various products and over 75 scientific laboratories worldwide. Simultaneously, it continuously invests in advancing its home water technologies to aid in producing healthier home water treatment products more effectively. It offers crucial resources (case studies, newsletters, white papers and critical consumer data) to help clients gain current information (benefits and features) about its home water treatment solutions.

“Amway understands the essence of innovation opportunities and a competitive strategy and leads the market with its focused home water treatment strategy, helping outpace competitors. It offers an industry-leading home water treatment portfolio that places clients at the heart of its mission,” added Maksym Beznosiuk, best practices research analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

With its exceptional overall performance, Amway earns Frost & Sullivan's 2023 Asia-Pacific Competitive Strategy Leadership Award in the home water treatment industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has leveraged competitive intelligence to successfully execute a strategy that results in stronger market share, competitive brand positioning and customer satisfaction.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognise companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Amway

Amway is an entrepreneur-led health and wellness company based in Ada, Michigan, U.S.A. It is committed to helping people live better, healthier lives – across more than 100 markets worldwide. According to Forbes magazine, Amway is among the Top 50 privately held, family-owned companies in the United States. Top-selling brands for Amway are NutriliteTM, ARTISTRYTM and XSTM – all sold exclusively by entrepreneurs who are known as Amway Business Owners. Amway is the No. 1 direct selling business in the world, according to the 2021 Direct Selling News Global 100. For company news, visit .​

