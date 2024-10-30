عربي


Jordan's Ambassador Presents Credentials To German President

10/30/2024 4:01:18 AM

Berlin, Oct 30 (Petra) -- Jordan's newly appointed Ambassador to Germany, Fayez Khouri, presented his credentials to German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in a ceremony held at Bellevue Palace on Tuesday. Ambassador Khouri assumes his role as Jordan's Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to the federal Republic of Germany.
During the presentation, Ambassador Khouri conveyed the greetings of his majesty King Abdullah II to President Steinmeier, extending the King's well-wishes for continued progress and prosperity to the German people.
President Steinmeier, in response, expressed his appreciation and respect for His Majesty King Abdullah II, lauding the strong diplomatic relationship between Germany and Jordan. He noted the German government's keen interest in strengthening bilateral ties, recognizing Jordan as a key partner in the region. President Steinmeier also conveyed his best wishes for Jordan's continued advancement and prosperity.
The credentialing ceremony was attended by German officials, including the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, along with senior representatives from both the German government and the presidential office, underscoring the significance of the diplomatic exchange.

Jordan News Agency

