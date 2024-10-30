GU-Q's Model UN Sets Record With 863 Young Diplomats Tackling Global Peace

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Georgetown University in Qatar's Model United Nations (GMUN) celebrated a monumental 20th anniversary last week, marking its biggest event yet. With over 860 participants from 55 local high schools, this year's GMUN brought together young leaders in Qatar for a transformative experience centered around the theme, Achieving Global Solidarity and Peace in Conflict Zones: The Significance of Building Individual and Collective Agency.

GMUN's 20-year journey has seen it grow from a single annual to three, reaching both local and international high school and university students. As one of GU-Q's oldest flagship initiatives, the program remains Qatar's longest-running MUN, with schools and faculty attending loyally, some for nearly two decades.

The conference began with inspiring welcomes, starting with Nagla Abdelhady (SFS'25), GMUN's Deputy Secretary-General, followed by Andrew Henley, GU-Q's Chief Operating Officer. The room buzzed with excitement as GU-Q alumna Al-Daana Al Mulla (SFS'12), now an attorney and senior diplomat for the Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs, delivered a special keynote. Al Mulla spoke passionately about the power of diplomacy and the pathways GMUN can create for aspiring changemakers.

“You are at the forefront of work to find new solutions to problems that seem intractable,” she said, adding a message of encouragement drawn from her own experience as a student interested in international issues:“Seeing devastation around the world today, some of us might feel overwhelmed, but I hope these coming days may offer invigoration. As young people committed to understanding the world around you, you have an opportunity to leave this conference better prepared to find solutions. Where you are, surrounded by peers from around the world, is the perfect place to begin.”

Dean Safwan Masri shared a powerful message with the young diplomats.“Through this platform, you will step into the shoes of diplomats, negotiating solutions to some of the world's most complex problems. You will learn the importance of listening deeply, engaging respectfully, and standing firm in your values,” he said, setting the tone for two days of rigorous debate and collaboration.

The conference moved quickly into action, with delegates stepping into committee rooms to debate pressing global issues, from conflict resolution to climate change and humanitarian aid. Led by GU-Q student chairs, and 100 student volunteers, these young diplomats tackled complex scenarios, practiced their public speaking, and even negotiated crises, all while building skills that will serve them far beyond the conference.