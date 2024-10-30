Nearshoring Mexico Workshop Announced For November 7, 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nearshoring Mexico I AMPIP I & Manufacturing

The Nearshoring Mexico Workshop: Exploring a Competitive Destination, set to take place on November 7, 2024, in Chicago, IL.

- AMPIP & INDEX

CHICAGO , IL, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Nearshoring Mexico Workshop: Exploring a Competitive Destination, set to take place on November 7, 2024, in Chicago, IL, will bring together key leaders, C-Level manufacturing executives, and nearshoring experts to discuss the growing opportunities for manufacturing in Mexico. The event will be held at The Westin Hotel in Chicago, IL. It will be co-hosted by AMPIP and INDEX, two leading organizations dedicated to fostering foreign direct investment and industrial growth in Mexico.

Why Nearshoring to Mexico?

Nearshoring has become a key strategy for global companies seeking to optimize their supply chains and reduce costs. It leverages Mexico's proximity to the U.S. market and the benefits provided by the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). This workshop will focus on Mexico's role as a strategic hub for manufacturing and industrial growth, highlighting the country's competitive advantages in infrastructure, skilled labor, operating costs, and government programs such as the IMMEX program.

Event Highlights:

- Featuring leading voices from the manufacturing sector, industrial park developers, and experts in setting up manufacturing projects. The discussions will focus on Mexico's potential in nearshoring and its impact on global supply chains.

- Attendees will have the chance to engage with key decision-makers, site selection experts, industrial developers, and investment partners actively participating in the nearshoring space.

- Gain insights on selecting industrial parks and manufacturing sites, as well as Mexico's unique value propositions for foreign manufacturing operations.

Key Sessions and Speakers:

Welcome to Mexico: Exploring Investment Opportunities from the United States

- Eugenio Lagarde, CALAFIA

- Adán Gómez, AMERICAN INDUSTRIES, INDEX Shelter Committee

Why Mexico Matters?

Unlocking Mexico's Supply Chain Potential - INDEX

Moderator: Adys Dávila, THE NEARSHORE COMPANY

- Carlos Alvarado, PRODENSA

- Fernando Siqueiros, INTERMEX

- Enrique Salcedo, COLLECTRON

Mexico's Infrastructure for Supply Chain excellence - AMPIP

Moderator: Eugenio Lagarde, Calafia

- Adriana Navel, ALLIUZ

- José Luis Benítez, AMISTAD

- Jonathan Pomerantz, MEOR

How in Mexico: Strategies for Success in a Dynamic Market

Understanding market rules and procedures - INDEX

- Roberto Durazo, IVEMSA

- Paulina Aguirre, MEXCENTRIX

- Ricardo Rascón, TETAKAWI

Where in Mexico: Navigating Regions for Investment Success

Selecting prime locations in Mexico's industrial parks - AMPIP

Moderator: Candelario Medina, IAMSA

- Santiago Mancebo, BTERRA DESARROLLOS

- Javier Llaca, FIBRA MTY

- Gerardo Ramírez, JLL

Success Stories

Doing business in Mexico, The Easiest Way

- Steven Perlman, CEO, THE INTEC GROUP

Thriving in Mexico's Industrial Parks

Leoni Wiring Systems.

.David Hernández, General Council Leoni Mexico

Closing Remarks

- Eugenio Lagarde, CALAFIA, AMPIP, Promotion Committee

- Adán Gómez, AMERICAN INDUSTRIES, INDEX Shelter Committee

This workshop is essential for companies considering new or expanded operations in Mexico. It offers attendees invaluable insights into the country's industrial capabilities, infrastructure, costs associated with setting up an operation, site selection, and the challenges and opportunities present. The event will also highlight Mexico's strategic importance under the USMCA framework and its role in stabilizing and optimizing North American supply chains.

Registration Information

Early registration is recommended as space is limited. To register or for more information, please visit the official website:

About AMPIP and INDEX

AMPIP (Mexico's Association of Private Industrial Parks / Asociación Mexicana de Parques Industriales Privados, A.C.), is dedicated to promoting industrial parks and driving investment in Mexico's industrial sector. It is the largest and most important private industrial real estate association in Mexico.

INDEX (National Council of the Maquiladora and Export Manufacturing Industry / Consejo Nacional de la Industria Maquiladora y Manufacturera de Exportación, A.C.), is a key organization supporting Mexico's manufacturing and export industries, playing a vital role in policy advocacy and international business development. It is the largest and most significant manufacturers' association in Mexico.

Adán Gómez - Claudia Estevez Cano

INDEX & AMPIP

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.