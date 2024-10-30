M&G ENT USA's Photo Booth Momentura Begins Full-Scale Entry Into The North American Photo Booth Market

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- M&G ENT Co., Ltd. manufactures and supplies projectors and electronic whiteboards to major Korean equipment companies and educational institutions. To enter the North American market, the company established branches on the East Coast (Boston) and West Coast (LA) of the U.S., a first for the industry, during the second half of last year.M&G ENT's Momentura is a brand that is derived from the Latin word meaning "moment." the Momentura photo booth is equipped with a high-performance DSLR and a dedicated photo printer, producing high-quality photos in a short time compared to photo booths currently available in the North American market. It has the ability to move the camera vertically to accommodate diverse user audiences, as well as the ability to freely apply filters and stickers to the images taken. The photo booth also is equipped with AR features such as caricatures, as well as regular frame cuts, ID photo features, and the function to print images saved on your phone. Moreover, it incorporates Korean-style designs based on K-culture that resonate with younger generations. Momentura also provides a customizable service for the exterior and frames to fit various installation settings, which has been gaining traction amongst users.Notably, at the ISTE Live 2024 International Education Exhibition held in Denver, Colorado, in June, M&G ENT unveiled a modular photo booth, specialized for rental services. The particular model is convenient for transportation and storage and ideal for use at events hosted by schools and public institutions. This received enthusiastic responses from education institution representatives.Sungju An, CEO of M&G ENT, announced that through the Los Angeles business presentation, they plan to recruit dealers and agents across the U.S., while showcasing the actual products. They aim to provide differentiated services such as sales, delivery, and after-sales support through local branches and distribution networks. By introducing various products into the market, they hope to create new business opportunities that offer a win-win situation for both partners, and expand the photo booth business to the global market.The 2024 photo booth business presentation schedule is as follows:* Date: Tuesday, November 5, 2024, 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM* Venue: The One Event Hall 5F, 3680 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90010* Inquiries (English): 949) 351-7194* Inquiries (Korean): 949) 351-7055* Email: ...Website:

