UAE-Based Air-to-Water Innovator A1RWATER™ Expands Globally with Key U.S. Executive Appointments

• A1RWATER has produced over two million litres of clean drinking water, replacing more than four million single-use plastic bottles and preventing 338 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions

• Global freshwater demand is projected to exceed supply by 40% by 2030

• A1RWATER’s U.S. expansion will introduce a first-of-its-kind consumer product, leveraging UAE-developed to meet water needs in the U.S. market and beyond



30 October 2024, Abu Dhabi, UAE: A1RWATER, a pioneering UAE-based leader in atmospheric water generation (AWG) technology, is strengthening its global presence with the strategic appointment of industry veterans Pete Carr as CEO of A1RWATER – Americas, and Ryan Bibbo as Chief Operating Officer (COO) Americas. The company will also introduce an innovative first-of-its-kind consumer product designed specifically for the U.S. market.



The appointments are key to A1RWATER’s growth strategy in the Americas, as both Carr and Bibbo bring extensive experience in the consumer beverage industry, including leadership roles at one of the world’s most famous beverage brands and a proven track record of driving international business success. Together, they will lead efforts to develop innovative water solutions and enhance water security across the region.



“A1RWATER is fundamentally changing how water is sourced and delivered,” says Carr. “Our focus is on leveraging the advanced technology the A1RWATER team has engineered in the UAE over the past six years to create long-term, impactful solutions for consumers and businesses. With a focus on innovative solutions, we’re set to prove that advancing sustainability and driving profitability can coexist — making a real difference for both businesses and the world.”



The Americas expansion plays a crucial role in advancing the company’s global strategy, as the expertise of its newly appointed U.S. executives will not only strengthen operations, but also enhance A1RWATER’s offerings across the UAE and other international markets. This cross-regional synergy ensures that the company can deliver sustainable water solutions to diverse environments, from arid regions in the Middle East to new markets in the Americas.



A recent Insights report from A1RWATER underscores the urgency of the global water crisis and the need for sustainable water solutions, projecting that freshwater demand will surpass supply by 40% by 2030. By offering a viable alternative without depleting traditional water resources, the company's technology positions A1RWATER as a critical player in ensuring reliable access to clean drinking water where it is most needed.



Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, with offices in Switzerland, the UK, and the U.S., A1RWATER is at the forefront of addressing global water scarcity by converting humidity from the air into clean, mineral-enriched drinking water. As water challenges escalate worldwide, A1RWATER’s innovative solutions range from bottled and canned water to large-scale industrial applications.



"We are incredibly proud of the positive impact our technology is making not only in the Middle East but also as we expand globally. A1RWATER's innovative solutions are transforming the way communities access clean water, and our commitment to sustainability is at the heart of our mission. As we enter new markets, we look forward to collaborating with local partners to address water challenges and contribute to a more sustainable future for all," said Alex Guy, CEO & Founder of A1RWATER.



A1RWATER has already generated over two million litres of water for various sectors, including schools, hotels, and government offices, effectively replacing more than four million single-use plastic bottles and preventing 338 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions — solidifying its leadership in the global water sector.



