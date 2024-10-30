Australia Men's Head Coach Andrew Mcdonald Extends Contract Until 2027

(MENAFN- IANS) Melbourne, Oct 30 (IANS) Australia men's head coach Andrew McDonald has been handed a contract extension that will see him remain in charge of the national side until the end of 2027.

McDonald has enjoyed a successful stint as coach since taking over from Justin Langer in 2022, having guided the team to a first ICC World Test Championship title in 2023 and the ICC Men's Cricket in the same year. The extension means McDonald will get the chance to defend both trophies.

The extension includes an away Test series in India and the next Ashes tour in 2027. World Test Championship (2025-27). He will be at the helm for the next edition of the 50-over World Cup in 2027 in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia during October and November 2027.

Australia are currently ranked the No.1 Test team in the world and No.2 in ODI and T20Is. McDonald paid tribute to the dedication of the players and coaching staff alike in helping him achieve such excellent results in recent times.

"I am very fortunate to have an exceptional group of leaders, players, coaches and staff who are fully invested in the ongoing well-being, success and development of this group," McDonald said.

"The professionalism, commitment and experience of my fellow coaches and the wider staff have ensured the journey has been extremely successful but just as importantly created a culture of unity, trust and inclusivity. International cricket has many challenges for all teams and I am particularly proud how the group, players and staff, across all formats have navigated those together," he added.

Australia are currently in a race to qualify for next year's WTC final at Lord's in a bid to defend the title, with the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy series vital to their prospects.

Australia are currently second in the points table with 90 points behind India (98). However, India's points percentage dropped to 62.82 after the first series loss at home in over a decade. On the other hand, Australia are not that behind in points percentage with 62.50.