Milipol Qatar Opens With Participation Of Over 250 Firms

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Under the gracious patronage of Amir H H Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) H E Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani yesterday inaugurated the 15th edition of the Milipol Qatar and Conference, the global event for internal security and safety.

The exhibition, organised by the of Interior, is being held at the Doha Exhibition and Centre (DECC) for three days.

The inauguration was attended by several ministers and senior officials from the country as well as guests, including ministers, police chiefs from various countries, ambassadors, experts, specialists from around the world and leading international companies specialising in internal security and representatives of exhibiting companies.

After the inauguration, the Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force and the guests toured various pavilions of the exhibition, where they viewed the latest equipment and devices displayed, as well as innovative services and systems in internal security and civil defence.

They listened to explanations on the features of the new security systems, their roles, advanced technologies, and the nature of their integration and roles in enhancing internal security as well as prevention and protection from crimes.

The Minister of Interior on X platform said,“Under the generous patronage of H H the Amir, we opened today the 15th edition of the exhibition and conference (Milipol Qatar 2024) in the presence of Their Excellencies and Highnesses the Ministers, leaders of security agencies, industrial and research institutions specialised in security technologies and smart solutions. We look forward to the successful and fruitful efforts behind this global gathering.”



Read Also

The 15th Milipol Qatar features over 250 international and national companies specialising in internal security and safety, along with six major international pavilions in an area of 23,000 square metres, with an additional outdoor space showcasing the Ministry of Interior's fleet of vehicles.

It offers a platform that brings together governments, sector leaders, and security experts to address ongoing changes in the global security environment.

The three-day event is being held under the theme“Technology in the Service of Security,” reflecting Qatar's commitment to advancing technological capabilities to meet today's growing security challenges and to support the country's security needs aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030.

Milipol Qatar also includes seminars on various security topics, such as cybersecurity, civil defence, and airport and border security, with 15 presentations scheduled in this edition.

The seminars are being held at Workshop Hall of Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC) and papers are being presented on a number of relevant topics, including artificial intelligence and smart technologies, ethics of artificial intelligence, artificial intelligence in security operations, the opportunities and security challenges in the field of artificial intelligence. The conference sessions and panel discussions are featuring thought leaders who address current trends and challenges in security.

The 15th edition of Milipol Qatar is expected to see a record attendance of over 350 official delegations, demonstrating the exhibition's global importance.

The event provides opportunities for direct interaction with high-level delegations, military and security leaders, and representatives from government bodies, facilitating contracts and agreements with companies. Milipol Qatar is the showcase for innovative products and services in the field of global security. It is also the best gateway to the Middle East's market to find new contacts and strengthen business relationship.