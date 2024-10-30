Silatech, QFFD And UNDP To Support Youth Employment In Sudan Agriculture Sector

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In response to the ongoing conflict in Sudan, Silatech and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have signed a two-year partnership to support the employment of youth in Sudan and safeguard livelihoods for conflict-affected populations in the sector to strengthen food security.

The $6m project titled“Employment and Self-Employment through Strengthening Food and Livelihood Security in Conflict-Affected Populations in Sudan”, is largely supported by Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) with a contribution of $5m through Silatech. This initiative focuses on strengthening food systems and promoting sustainable employment opportunities for Sudanese youth in the agriculture and livestock sectors.

Over the two-year project, Silatech and UNDP will work to strengthen food security, build national capacities and create diverse pathways for youth job placements. Key areas of focus include agricultural and livestock production, community infrastructure rehabilitation, income generation through farm livelihood opportunities, and strengthening the capacities of local institutions to contribute to community development.

The project will support 17,700 marginalised youth including internally displaced persons and refugees, who will gain employment or self-employment in the agricultural and livestock sectors through access to micro-grants, land, tools and machinery.

Additionally, the initiative will promote community development and self-reliance through creation of community farmers field schools, infrastructure rehabilitation and capacity building programs to enhance agricultural productivity. The agreement underscores the importance of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 2 (Zero Hunger) and SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), by driving efforts to address hunger and foster economic recovery and social cohesion.

Hassan Al Mulla, Chief Executive Officer of Silatech, said,“Through our collaboration with UNDP, we aim to empower youth by providing employment and self-employment opportunities, while also creating more effective food systems. By equipping young people with the skills, tools, and resources they need, this project will contribute to economic recovery, peace, and social cohesion in Sudan's conflict-affected regions. Together, we are building a brighter future for the next generation.”

“What brings Silatech and UNDP Sudan together is our shared dedication to tackling the critical food insecurity threatening the lives of the Sudanese people,” said Luca Renda, UNDP Resident Representative in Sudan.

“We are committed to helping displaced persons regain self-reliance while fostering long-term resilience in affected communities. By working hand-in-hand, we aim to strengthen local systems, build capacity, and empower communities to not only withstand the crisis but emerge from it stronger and more resilient.”

Beyond youth employment, the project will support an additional 100,500 households, benefiting a total of 603,000 direct beneficiaries and 450,000 indirect beneficiaries. These efforts aim to enhance the resilience of both displaced and host communities, contributing to stability in conflict-affected regions.