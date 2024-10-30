Autumn's Inspiration

“Every stone bears the spark of Your manifestation;

I am not Moses to traverse the Mount of Sinai.”

This couplet beautifully captures the essence of experiencing divine presence in the world around us. It emphasizes that every element of nature, every stone, radiates the spark of Allah's existence, making His presence felt in every nook of creation. The poet reflects on the profound connection between the divine and the natural world, suggesting that one does not need extraordinary experiences, like those of Prophet Moses at Mount Sinai, to witness the beauty and wonder of Allah's design. Instead, the mundane, everyday elements of life are filled with signs and symbols of His existence.

This reflection speaks to a universal truth: that the divine is not confined to grand miracles or sacred sites; rather, it permeates all aspects of existence. By recognizing the divine spark within nature, we cultivate a sense of spirituality that invites us to appreciate the intricate tapestry of life. Each stone, tree, and breeze serves as a reminder of Allah's creative power, urging us to engage in contemplation and appreciation of the world around us. Such reflections deepen our understanding of our purpose and connection to the universe, fostering a sense of harmony with creation and, ultimately, with the Creator.

During our journey, we encountered an array of scenic views. Amidst it all, my attention was drawn to bare, leafless trees-standing exposed, devoid of leaves, and dried by the cold. To many, they might seem unimpressive, yet these trees held a unique beauty in their quiet strength, free from vanity or regret. They did not mourn their lost leaves, nor did they indulge in the narcissism of their“bare” appearance, and there was no desire to cover themselves artificially.

As the poet aptly expresses:

“Bhale hi chhaon na de, aasra to deta hai,

Yeh arzo ka shajar hai, khizan raseeda sahi.”



“Though it may not provide shade, it still offers support;

This is the tree of desires, weathered by autumn, yet still standing.”

Our lives mirror nature's seasons, filled with moments of beauty and joy, as well as phases of loss and simplicity. Life's golden chapters can lead us to complacency and even pride. During such times, if we neglect balance, there is a real risk of straying from the path. We may allow arrogance to cloud our judgment, placing ourselves above others and losing the humility that keeps us grounded.

True humility means acknowledging our place without elevating ourselves above others, a trait that earns Allah's favor. However, when we view others as inferior, we risk falling into arrogance. The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) warned against this pride, saying that on the Day of Judgment, the proud will be raised as tiny ants in human form, cloaked in disgrace, and driven to the prison of Hell called“Boulas.” A great fire will consume them, and they will be given the filth of Hell's dwellers to drink.

Abu Huraira reported Allah's Messenger (صلى الله عليه وسلم) as saying (Sahih Muslim 2564 a):

“Don't harbor grudges and don't manipulate prices against one another. Do not allow hatred or enmity to develop among you, and do not interfere with a transaction once others have entered into it. Instead, be like brothers and servants of Allah. A Muslim is the brother of another Muslim. He neither oppresses him, humiliates him, nor looks down upon him. Piety resides here,” and he pointed to his chest three times.

“It is a serious evil for a Muslim to look down upon his Muslim brother. All aspects of a Muslim's life are sacred to his fellow Muslim: his blood, his wealth, and his honor.”

This hadith serves as a poignant reminder that pride distances us from the truth. Arrogance clouds our vision, leading us to deny what is right. As we navigate life, humility and acceptance of impermanence become our guides. Embracing life's inevitable changes as natural brings peace, helping us appreciate that time is in a constant state of flow, never lingering in one place.

With each rise comes a fall, just as autumn's fading leaves remind us. They stand as silent testimonies to nature's eternal cycles, encouraging us to accept life's turns with grace. This reminder was autumn's gift to me, one I carry forward with gratitude.

As I eagerly await another journey, filled with inspiration and curiosity, I bid farewell to these autumn vistas with a heart full of wisdom:

“Mein loatne ke iradey se ja raha hoon,

Magar safar safar hai, mera intezar mat karna.”

“I leave with the intent to return,

Yet, a journey is a journey-do not wait for my return.”

