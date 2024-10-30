US Elections 2024: 'Imbalance' In TV Coverage Of Donald Trump, Kamala Harris, Says Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Ahead of the US 2024 , a recent study from the Research Center (MRC) found that presidential race coverage between former President and Vice President Kamala Harris on ABC, CBS, and NBC News has been the most“lopsided in history.”

As per a report by Fox News, according to the analysis published just a week before the election, Harris has enjoyed 78% positive coverage since July, while Trump has faced 85% negative coverage on these networks.

“The difference in coverage between the two candidates is far greater than in 2016, when both Trump and then-challenger Hillary Clinton received mostly negative coverage (91% negative for Trump, vs. 79% negative for Clinton,)” according to MRC analysts, the report noted.

The MRC reported that ABC, CBS, and NBC have dedicated over 200 minutes of airtime predominantly focusing on negative coverage of controversies surrounding Trump, while often downplaying or ignoring issues related to Harris. This includes accusations of plagiarism and allegations involving her husband, Doug Emhoff, a Fox News report stated.

Analysts examined over 600 segments aired on ABC, CBS, and NBC about the presidential race, starting from the day President Biden suspended his candidacy in late July up to October 25. After several weeks of favorable coverage for Harris as the Democratic nominee, the MRC analysts noted a shift in tone from the three networks following the debate between Harris and Trump in September.