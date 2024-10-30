US Election 2024: Harris Calls Trump 'Unstable, Obsessed With Revenge' Warns Against His Bid To Seize 'Unchecked' Power

(MENAFN- Live Mint) nominee Kamala Harris warned US voters against her rival Donald Trump's bid to seize 'unchecked power' as the neck-and-neck race for the White House entered its last week.

Harris hosted a rally, estimated by her campaign to be attended by more than 75,000 people, at the Ellipse - the exact spot near the White House where addressed his supporters before they attacked the US Capitol leading to deadly riots on January 6, 2021.

| US Election 2024: Tight battle between Trump and Harris in THESE swing states

"We know who Donald Trump is," Harris said at the rally on October 29 evening which her campaign termed her 'concluding' argument before the November 5 US Election Day.

The former president 'sent an armed mob' to the Capitol in an attempt to overturn his loss in the 2020 presidential election , Harris was quoted as saying by US media and agencies

"This is someone who is unstable, obsessed with revenge, consumed with grievance and out for unchecked power," said the US Vice President flanked by American flags on stage with a banner reading 'Freedom' with the lit-up White House in the background.

| US Election 2024: Know why Harris picked the Ellipse for her closing speech

The Ellipse, sometimes referred to as President's Park South, is the same spot in Washington wherehosted his infamous 'Stop the Steal' rally on January 6, 2021.



Trump had infamously alleged

voter fraud at this event while urging supporters to fight. Hundreds of his supporters then stormed the US Capitol indulging in deadly arson and rioting in what many call an attempted self-coup d'état two months after Trump's defeat in US Election 2020.

Harris' campaign chose the Ellipse in a direct attempt to remind voters of the chaos caused by Trump's attempt to overturn his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden.