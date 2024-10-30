Indian And Chinese Troops Withdrawal 'Almost Over' In Depsang And Demchok. Patrolling To Begin Today?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Progress in India-China Disengagement Along the LAC: The disengagement process between Indian and Chinese in the strategically significant areas of Depsang and Demchok is nearing completion, as confirmed by Defence officials.

Both armies are currently verifying the vacating of positions and the removal of infrastructure in these regions, said an ANI report quoting Defence personnel.

After the disengagement process is completely over, coordinated patrolling will commence. According to reports, the patrolling will likely commence today, October 30.

| Indian, Chinese armies to complete disengagement at Depsang, Demchok in Ladakh India-China Coordinated Patrolling Set to Begin

Once the disengagement is fully accomplished, coordinated patrolling is expected to commence. India is focused on resolving this long-standing border dispute to restore the situation to what it was before April 2020, prior to the onset of Chinese military aggression.

Chinese Confirmation of Troop Movements

On Friday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry corroborated that the frontier troops of both nations are actively engaged in "relevant work" in line with their agreement on border issues. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian stated,“In accordance with the recent resolutions on border issues, the Chinese and Indian frontier troops are engaged in relevant work, progressing smoothly at present.”

| 'Power of engaging in dialogue': Rajnath on India-China patrolling agreement Recent Diplomatic Engagements

This progress follows an agreement announced by India on October 21 regarding patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, effectively ending a military standoff that has lasted over four years. The agreement was underscored by a recent meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Russia, where both leaders welcomed the new patrolling arrangements.