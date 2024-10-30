India's Longest Vande Bharat Express Starts Today At 8:25 AM-Delhi To Patna In 11 Hours 30 Minutes. Check Fares

(MENAFN- Live Mint) As Diwali and Chhath Puja approach, Indian Railways is launching its longest Vande Bharat Express, designed to enhance the nation's expanding high-speed train network. Set to debut just in time for the festive rush, this new route will connect Patna, the capital of Bihar, with Delhi , providing a vital for holidaymakers.

Delhi-Patna Vande Bharat Extensive Route and Fast Travel

The Indian Railway has confirmed that the special train will operate on a trial basis, making stops at key locations including Arrah, Buxar, DDU, Prayagraj, and Kanpur. Covering approximately 994 kilometres, this Vande Bharat Express will offer passengers a swift and luxurious travel experience, completing the journey from New Delhi to Patna in just 11 hours and 35 minutes.

For comparison, the Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express takes 11 hours and 55 minutes, while the New Delhi-Rajendra Nagar Tejas Rajdhani completes the route in 11 hours and 30 minutes.

Delhi-Patna Vande Bharat Meeting Festive Travel Demand

The introduction of the Vande Bharat Express comes at a crucial time, coinciding with a significant increase in travellers returning home for Diwali and Chhath Puja.

This period typically sees a surge in demand for train and flight seats, particularly from Delhi, which has a large Bihari population. The new train service aims to alleviate travel pressures by adding capacity and providing a faster alternative.

Delhi-Patna Vande Bharat Schedule

The Vande Bharat Express will run from New Delhi to Patna on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, while the return journey from Patna to New Delhi will take place on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. The train departs Delhi at 8:25 AM, reaching Patna by 8:00 PM, and leaves Patna at 7:30 AM, arriving in Delhi at 7:00 PM.