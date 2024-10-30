India's Longest Vande Bharat Express Starts Today At 8:25 AM-Delhi To Patna In 11 Hours 30 Minutes. Check Fares

(MENAFN- Live Mint) As Diwali and Chhath Puja approach, Indian Railways is launching its longest Vande Bharat Express, designed to enhance the nation's expanding high-speed train network. Set to debut just in time for the festive travel rush, this new route will connect Patna, the capital of Bihar, with Delhi , providing a vital transport LINK for holidaymakers.
Delhi-Patna Vande Bharat Extensive Route and Fast Travel
The Indian Railway Ministry has confirmed that the special train will operate on a trial basis, making stops at key locations including Arrah, Buxar, DDU, Prayagraj, and Kanpur. Covering approximately 994 kilometres, this Vande Bharat Express will offer passengers a swift and luxurious travel experience, completing the journey from New Delhi to Patna in just 11 hours and 35 minutes. Also Read
| Varanasi-Agra Vande Bharat train services begin today | Check details here
For comparison, the Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express takes 11 hours and 55 minutes, while the New Delhi-Rajendra Nagar Tejas Rajdhani completes the route in 11 hours and 30 minutes.
Delhi-Patna Vande Bharat Meeting Festive Travel Demand
The introduction of the Vande Bharat Express comes at a crucial time, coinciding with a significant increase in travellers returning home for Diwali and Chhath Puja. Also Read
| PM Modi flags off Namo Bharat Rapid Rail
This period typically sees a surge in demand for train and flight seats, particularly from Delhi, which has a large Bihari population. The new train service aims to alleviate travel pressures by adding capacity and providing a faster alternative.
Delhi-Patna Vande Bharat Schedule
The Vande Bharat Express will run from New Delhi to Patna on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, while the return journey from Patna to New Delhi will take place on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. The train departs Delhi at 8:25 AM, reaching Patna by 8:00 PM, and leaves Patna at 7:30 AM, arriving in Delhi at 7:00 PM.
MENAFN30102024007365015876ID1108831896
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.