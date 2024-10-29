Sheikh Joaan Attends ANOC Executive Council Meeting

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)

Lisbon: Senior Vice President of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) and President of the Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC), HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, attended the 90th ANOC Executive Council meeting held in Cascais, Portugal on Tuesday.

The meeting, chaired by Dr. Robin Mitchell, President of the ANOC, was attended by Dr. Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee.

During the meeting, discussions focused on some key topics including the ANOC strategic plan and the reports of the continental federations and the ANOC standing committees on their latest programs and initiatives.