Crown Prince Participates In Future Investment Initiative Conference In Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Riyadh, Oct. 29 (Petra) His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II participated in the Future Initiative (FII) conference, which opened on Tuesday in Riyadh under the patronage of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia.Crown Prince Al Hussein attended part of a session on the future of artificial intelligence at the conference, held under the theme "Infinite Horizons: Investing Today, Shaping Tomorrow"His Royal Highness is attending several sessions during the three-day FII conference, which is taking place at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Centre.The FII conference features 500 speakers over 200 sessions, covering topics such as bolstering investment, economic stability, equitable distribution of development dividends, climate change, artificial intelligence, innovation, health, future technology, and geopolitical issues.The Crown Prince also met with Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on the sidelines of the conference and discussed ways to enhance cooperation and open new investment avenues between the two countries.Upon arrival at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, His Royal Highness was received by Deputy Governor of Riyadh region Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz.