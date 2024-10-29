World Stroke Day: Uncontrolled BP Primary Cause, Say Experts

Doctors called for early intervention in preventing long-term disabilities associated with strokes. They urged individuals to act swiftly at the first signs of a stroke.

Dr Irfan Ahmad Bhat, a noted cardiologist at SMHS Srinagar, said there is an increase in hemorrhagic strokes, which occur when a blood vessel in the brain ruptures.

He explained,“Uncontrolled blood pressure is a primary cause, as the brain can adapt to high blood pressure-a process known as autoregulation-leading patients to become asymptomatic and discontinue their medication, ultimately increasing their risk of stroke.”

He said elderly individuals are particularly at risk for this type of stroke and require careful monitoring.

Dr Irfan also discussed ischemic strokes, which are typically caused by a blood clot blocking a blood vessel in the brain. Key risk factors for ischemic strokes include uncontrolled blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, high cholesterol, a sedentary lifestyle, smoking and stress.

He recommended managing conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes, and cholesterol, as well as avoiding a sedentary lifestyle, quitting smoking, reducing stress, and maintaining a vegetable-rich diet. Regular exercise and healthy weight management can lower the risk of heart attacks and strokes, he added.

The cardiologist expressed concern over the trend of individuals relying on others and avoiding personal responsibility, exacerbated by the rise of online delivery services and remote work culture. He highlighted the connection between increased stress and the consumption of fast foods and urged people to avoid unhealthy eating habits.

Similarly, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad said the rise in stroke cases can be attributed to the prevalence of junk food, which has largely supplanted home-cooked meals, alongside a sedentary lifestyle. He stressed the need to encourage healthy eating and physical activity to reduce the community's stroke burden.

To raise awareness, Dr Mushtaq called for recognising stroke symptoms, which include facial drooping, limb weakness, speech difficulties, numbness, confusion, vision problems, trouble walking and severe headaches. He said that a lack of awareness often leads patients to ignore these symptoms and delay seeking medical attention, which results in poor outcomes.

“Time is of the essence when it comes to stroke. The sooner patients receive treatment, the better their chances of survival,” Dr Mushtaq said.

