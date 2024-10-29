US Presidential Election 2024: Harris Avoids Interviews While Donald Trump, Joe Biden Discuss At Lengths, Claims TIME
(MENAFN- Live Mint) TIME magazine has said that Kamala Harris declined several requests for an interview in contrast to former President Donald Trump. It added that trump spoke to Time about his policy vision during two interviews with TIME, totaling 90 minutes.
The magazine also added that "Joe Biden too spoke to TIME at similar length before dropping out of the race.”
