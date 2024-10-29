عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
US Presidential Election 2024: Harris Avoids Interviews While Donald Trump, Joe Biden Discuss At Lengths, Claims TIME

US Presidential Election 2024: Harris Avoids Interviews While Donald Trump, Joe Biden Discuss At Lengths, Claims TIME


10/29/2024 9:00:38 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) TIME magazine has said that Kamala Harris declined several requests for an interview in contrast to former President Donald Trump. It added that trump spoke to Time about his policy vision during two interviews with TIME, totaling 90 minutes.

The magazine also added that "Joe Biden too spoke to TIME at similar length before dropping out of the race.”

MENAFN29102024007365015876ID1108831554


Live Mint

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search