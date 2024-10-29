Fresh Start Surgical Gifts Announces Partnership With Umass Memorial Health

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

This partnership will expand the nonprofit's cranial, facial and orthodontic services for children in need



SAN DIEGO, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

With an unwavering commitment to transforming lives, Fresh Start Surgical Gifts is excited to announce a groundbreaking partnership with UMass Memorial (UMMH) in Worcester, MA. This collaboration brings Fresh Start's life-changing reconstructive surgeries to the East Coast for the first time, offering vital services and medical care to underprivileged youth at no cost. for patients who require and orthodontic care due to their craniofacial diagnosis will be provided at UMMH's Craniofacial Clinic located at the UMass Memorial Children's Medical Center.

UMass Memorial Medical Center, Worcester Massachusetts. Courtesy UMass Memorial Health.

Continue Reading

As a nonprofit organization and the largest healthcare system in Central Massachusetts, UMMH's mission is to improve the lives and health of diverse communities throughout Central Massachusetts via culturally sensitive excellence in medical care. Through this newfound partnership with UMMH, Fresh Start Surgical Gifts will be able widen their reach of care for underprivileged children suffering from craniofacial and orthodontic anomalies. By addressing the social determinants of health and removing financial and logistical barriers, Fresh Start and UMMH will work together to ensure that every child, regardless of their background, will have access to the comprehensive medical care they need to live happy, successful lives as adults.



"At UMass Memorial, we are committed to advancing health equity and ensuring that every child has access to life-changing care," said Dr. Joyce McIntyre, Chief of Craniofacial Surgery at UMass Memorial Children's Medical Center. "We are incredibly grateful for this ongoing collaboration. It will not only help our young patients avoid future medical complications but also offers improved quality of life and the opportunity for them to thrive in their communities."



Over the next decade, the program is expected to help nearly 300 infants, children, and adolescents receive the specialized care they need.



"I am thrilled to welcome UMass Memorial Health to the Fresh Start family," said Shari Brasher, CEO of Fresh Start Surgical Gifts. "This partnership with a tremendously reputable health system will add to our cranial facial, dental and orthodontic services provided to those in need and give many more kids hope for a brighter future."



As part of this partnership, the Craniofacial Clinic's Administrative Director and Clinical Care Coordinator will work closely with families to develop and implement personalized dental and orthodontic treatment plans, ensuring comprehensive, long-term follow-up. Additionally, a Patient Support Fund will provide necessary post-surgical equipment, help coordinate ongoing care and offer transportation support to ensure all patients can access treatment.



For over 30 years, Fresh Start Surgical Gifts has been dedicated to transforming the lives of disadvantaged youth with physical deformities by providing comprehensive reconstructive surgery at no cost to patients and their family. Craniofacial and orthodontic services are just two of many conditions that Fresh Start's team of world-class surgeons and medical professionals care for, treating children from all over the world. This new partnership with UMMH will not only help transform the lives of patients but also reinforce their reputation as a leader in providing life-changing medical care.

For more information on Fresh Start Surgical Gifts, visit FreshStart . For media inquiries, please contact [email protected] . Esta información y el comunicado de prensa están disponibles en español para los medios de comunicación que así lo requieran.





About Fresh Start Surgical Gifts



Since 1991, Fresh Start Surgical Gifts has been transforming the lives of underprivileged infants, children and adolescents from all over the world through the gift of reconstructive surgery. With medical care offered in California, Texas, Illinois, Massachusetts and Costa Rica, Fresh Start Surgical Gifts' team of world-class surgeons and medical professionals volunteer their time to treat children with physical deformities caused by birth, accidents, abuse or disease. Ensuring every patient receives the highest quality treatment, Fresh Start's commitment goes beyond medical care, empowering children to leave feeling more confident and self-assured. All monetary contributions to Fresh Start go directly to funding patient's medical procedures, making sure all care comes at no cost to the patient or their families. To learn more and donate, visit FreshStart .



About UMass Memorial Children's Medical Center



UMass Memorial Children's Medical Center is a hospital within UMass Memorial Medical Center that provides comprehensive services to children throughout the region. As part of the UMass Memorial Health system, the Children's Medical Center employs more than 200 medical and surgical pediatric specialists, offering a full range of services or infants, children, and adolescents in a close-to-home, family-centered environment. Visit UMMHealth/Childrens for more information.



Contact:

Karla Nafarrate

Vice President of Public Relations

InnoVision Marketing Group

[email protected]

SOURCE Fresh Start Surgical Gifts

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED