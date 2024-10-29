Ashghal Debunks Misspelled Road Sign, Warns Of Legal Accountability

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority in Qatar (Ashghal) refuted the claim that a picture of an overhead road sign circulating online with“Al Wakra” spelled wrong was legitimate.

“With reference to the images circulating on some social media, which indicate an error in the names of one of the areas in the State of Qatar (Al Wakra), we would like to point out that the specialized work team has inspected the aforementioned sign, and confirmed that it conforms to the established standards and specifications, and is free of any linguistic errors,” Ashghal stated.

The Authority also called on everyone not to circulate information from unknown sources that may expose a person to legal accountability.