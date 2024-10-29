CRN Names Chetu Directors To The 2024 Next-Gen Solution Provider Leaders List

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Chetu, a global software solutions and support services provider, is excited to announce that CRN, a brand of The Company, has named Jaykishan Grover, Director of Growth, and Alexander Ewing-Shaw, Director of Partnerships, as 2024 Next-Gen Solution Provider Leaders.



This CRN list honors solution provider professionals who stand out for their innovative contributions to their organizations' growth and success. The annual list spotlights rising star executives, managers, and directors who are 40 years or younger and already demonstrate strong leadership capabilities with solution provider organizations, including technology integrators, VARs, MSPs, MSSPs, and IT consultants.



"Jaykishan epitomizes the best qualities that drive Chetu's success," said Atal Bansal, Founder and CEO of Chetu. "Jaykishan's dedication to building strong relationships with our strategic partners and clients is a major reason we promoted him to director, where he focuses on strategic growth."



In his new role, Jaykishan, who has been with Chetu for more than 15 years, leads the effort to identify emerging trends, explore new markets, and evaluate cutting-edge technologies to position Chetu for strategic expansion and revenue growth. He collaborates closely with project managers to cultivate deeper relationships with existing clients, ensuring Chetu tailors solutions to meet their evolving needs.



Bansal said Alexander's tireless effort and vision have expanded Chetu's partnership network, which includes tech icons like IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, UKG, and PAX Technology.



"Alexander's team has significantly strengthened our partnerships network, which has fueled its growth and enabled us to deliver even greater value to our clients," Bansal said.



Alexander, who has been with Chetu for almost three years, has reenergized the company's Strategic Partnership Network by adding partners like Workday, Odoo, and Google Cloud, and expanding our UKG partnership. He has increased the Channel Partner portfolio by 35 percent, leading to increased Channel Partner opportunities and clients.



"The professionals recognized on CRN's 2024 Next-Gen Solution Provider Leaders list have distinguished themselves as passionate trailblazers early in their IT channel careers," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S Content and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. "We honor their remarkable, innovative contributions to the success of their companies and the wider IT channel. We look forward to seeing all the ways you help the channel thrive in the future."



