Russians Shell Ochakiv In Mykolaiv Region

This is according to the Mykolaiv Regional State Emergency Service (SES), as reported by Ukrinform.

“This afternoon, the city of Ochakiv faced another enemy attack. As a result of artillery shelling, a parked car caught fire on one of the streets,” the SES stated.

Firefighters from the 22nd State Fire and Rescue Unit quickly arrived at the scene and extinguished the fire, which covered an area of approximately five square meters. Fortunately, there were no injuries.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on the morning of October 27, the Russian forces conducted seven FPV drone attacks on Kutsurub community, also in Mykolaiv region. In the village of Dmytrivka, one of these drones struck a 43-year-old man riding a moped, resulting in fatal injuries.

Two additional drones targeted police officers who had responded to an emergency call, leading to a fire that completely destroyed a police vehicle. Fortunately, the officers were unharmed.