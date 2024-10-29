Rescue Operation Over In Kharkiv After Overnight Strike: Four Killed, Six Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Emergency rescue operation is now over in Osnovianskyi district of Kharkiv, where a Russian hit a residential area at nighttime, October 29.

This is according to a post by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, seen by Ukrinform.

"Rescuers have retrieved the bodies of four people from under the rubble in the residential area. Working alongside municipal services, they cleared the debris of a completely destroyed building, removing 320 cubic meters of rubble."

In total, the airstrike on the residential sector of the city resulted in four fatalities and six injuries.

The rescue operation involved 21 emergency workers and four units of SES equipment.

As previously reported, at around 3:00 on October 29, a guided air bomb strike in Kharkiv's Osnovianskyi district destroyed a house and damaged 19 private homes and four vehicles.

The deceased included two women, aged 70 and 90, and two men, aged 25 and 26.