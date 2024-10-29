General Staff Update: 104 Clashes Along Frontlines Since Morning, Most Intense In Kurakhove Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the day, 104 combat clashes have occurred on the frontlines, with the highest number of combat clashes, 29, recorded in the Kurakhove sector.

This was reported by the General Staff of Ukraine on , as relayed by Ukrinform.

According to the General Staff, the border areas of Sumy region continue to suffer from Russian airstrikes. Specifically, the invaders targeted populated areas such as Marchykhina Buda, Mykilske, and Nova Sich with guided aerial bombs, dropping five KABs. A number of settlements in Chernihiv and Sumy regions, including Volfyne, Turya, Basivka, Mkhy, Obody, and Zhuravka, were affected by artillery shelling from the Russian forces today.

Additionally, the enemy carried out nine aerial strikes, employing 17 KABs in Kursk region.

The General Staff reported that in the Kharkiv sector , the invaders conducted two assaults on the positions of the Ukrainian forces in the vicinity of Vovchansk, supported by aviation. One battle is still ongoing. The enemy also struck with aerial bombs in Kharkiv and Hoptivka.

In the Kupiansk sector , the Russian forces attacked the Ukrainian positions 22 times. The Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy assaults near Synkivka, Kolisnykivka, Torske, Zahryzove, and Lozova. Clashes are ongoing near Holubivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Novoosynove, Berestove, and Terniv.

In the Lyman sector , enemy units attacked in the areas of Hrekivka, Druzheliubivka, Cherneshchyna, and Yampolivka. Since the beginning of the day, the Ukrainian forces have already repelled five attacks.

In the Siversk sector , the enemy attacked the areas of Bilohorivka, Verkhniokamianske, Zvanivka, and Ivanodarivka. They conducted airstrikes with four KABs on Siversk and two on Riznykivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector , the invaders carried out two assault actions near Stupochky. One attack is still ongoing.

In the Toretsk sector , the Ukrainian defenders are repelling enemy assaults in the areas of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector , since the beginning of the day, the Russians have made 11 attempts to displace the Ukrainian defenders from their positions near Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Selydove, and Vyshneve. The Ukrainian forces, holding back the enemy's pressure, have repelled a total of nine attacks in this direction. The enemy is suffering significant losses in personnel.

According to the General Staff, the highest number of clashes recorded so far is in the Kurakhove sector , where the invaders attacked the Ukrainian units 29 times, attempting to advance in the areas of Zoriane, Kurakhivka, Kreminna Balka, Novoselydivka, Novodmytrivka, Maksymilianivka, Dalne, Antonivka, Katerynivka, and Trudove.

In the Vremivka sector , the invaders conducted six attacks on the Ukrainian positions near Novoukrainka, Yasna Poliana, and Shakhtarsk. Four clashes are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv sector , the enemy employed assault aviation and fired unguided aerial rockets in the area of Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovske sector , the Russians made one unsuccessful attempt to storm the positions of the Ukrainian units and shelled Lvove with unguided aerial rockets.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the front yesterday, October 28, there were 149 combat clashes, with more than a third of them occurring in the Kurakhove sector.