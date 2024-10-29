Zelensky Meets With Iceland's Parliament Speaker

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Reykjavik, President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Speaker of Iceland's Parliament Birgir Ármannsson and members of the Foreign Affairs Committee.

The head of the Ukrainian state announced this on social X , Ukrinform reports.

“During the meeting with Speaker Birgir Ármannsson and members of the Foreign Affairs Committee, we focused on implementing the Peace Formula and preparing for the second Peace Summit. I expressed my gratitude for Iceland's active participation in the parliamentary events of the international Crimea Platform, its recognition of the 1932-1933 Holodomor as genocide of the Ukrainian people, and all its support for Ukraine,” Zelensky noted.

He noted Iceland's significant role in establishing the Special Tribunal for Russia's crime of aggression against Ukraine, as well as its contributions to creating the Register of Damage.

As reported by Ukrinform, the fourth Ukraine-Nordic Summit was held in the Icelandic capital, Reykjavik, on October 28. In a joint statement released following the summit, the Prime Ministers of Iceland, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, and the President of Ukraine expressed their support for the Victory Plan and committed to working together to facilitate its implementation. The document also reiterates that Ukraine's future is in NATO.

