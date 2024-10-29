Berkeley Patients Group Dispensary Celebrates 25 Years With Community Appreciation Event

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The Nation's Longest-Running Cannabis Dispensary Commemorates 25 Years of Service with Sales, Swag, and on Halloween.

BERKELEY, Calif., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkeley Patients Group (BPG), pioneer in the cannabis space, will celebrate its 25th anniversary on October 31 at their store in Berkeley.

"The power of cannabis to improve people's lives has been the driving force behind everything we do since BPG opened its doors in 1999," says Etienne Fontan, vice president, Berkeley Patients Group. "We pay special tribute to our founders Jim McClelland, Debby Goldsberry, and Don Duncan, all the patients we've been able to serve over the past quarter century, and all those who worked at and with BPG to help us arrive at this historic milestone. Tim Schick, CEO, and I are grateful that our work helped make BPG the safe haven for patients and the powerful advocate for change that it is."

BPG's long-standing history of providing safe and affordable access to quality medicinal cannabis and life-enhancing services for Bay Area patients has made it one of California's most reputable dispensaries.

With a leadership team of dedicated activists, the dispensary has weathered many storms including successfully defeating attempts by the Federal Government to seize BPG property, fighting for legalization, and implementing a first-of-its-kind testing protocol. Through grassroots organizing, legal action, and writing laws at the local, state, and federal levels, BPG has played an integral role in shaping the landscape of cannabis in the United States today.

On October 31, 2024, BPG will hold a celebration from 9 am-9 pm at the dispensary to commemorate the anniversary. Community members are invited to shop deep discounts on popular products and swag from Heavy Hitters, Jetty, Wyld, Weedmaps, Cam, Himalaya, Ember Valley, and more.

In a special celebration at 4:20 pm, visitors are invited to enjoy non-infused cupcakes and sing "Happy Birthday" to BPG. Fontan and other members of leadership will honor the company's silver anniversary and say goodbye to beloved budtender "Mama Sue" as she announces her retirement after 13 years with BPG.

For East Bay residents, discounted items can be delivered directly to their door through BPG's secure and discreet delivery service.

The dispensary is located at 2366 San Pablo Ave, Berkeley, CA, 94702, and can be reached at myBPG or (510) 540-6013.

Contact: Etienne Fontan

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 510-812-8386

SOURCE Berkeley Patients Group (BPG)

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED