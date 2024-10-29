Pakistan, Russia Vow To Bolster Security, Defense Cooperation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Oct 29 (KUNA) -- Pakistan and Russia on Tuesday have affirmed dedication to bolster collaboration in security and defense domains, said military.

According to Pakistan military's center, the resolve was expressed during a meeting between visiting Deputy of Defense of Russia, Colonel General Alexander V. Fomin, and Pakistan's Chief of Staff General Syed Asim Munir in eastern Rawalpindi city.

"The meeting addressed the regional security environment and matters of mutual interest, including enhancement of bilateral defense and security cooperation," said the center.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief of Army Staff reiterated Pakistan's commitment to strengthen traditional defense ties with Russia.

The Russian Deputy Minister of Defense commended Pakistan Army's achievements in combating terrorism and highlighted the importance of a unified, cooperative approach among the global community to counter extremism. (end)

