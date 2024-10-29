CM Omar Flags Off 'Run For Unity' From SKICC To Celebrate National Unity Day
Date
10/29/2024 7:11:55 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today flagged off the 'Run for Unity' from the back lawns of the Sher-i-Kashmir International convention Center (SKICC) here, marking the celebration of National Unity Day.
This day honors the birth anniversary of independent India's first Home Minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.
The event was attended by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Principal Secretary Home, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, and various civil and Police officials.
The 'Run for Unity' attracted a diverse crowd, with participation from civil administration, police, CRPF, and a significant number of local youth, including both men and women.
Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah highlighted that the 'Run for Unity' symbolizes the spirit of unity, a value deeply cherished by the people of Kashmir.
Prior to flagging off the run, the Chief Minister administered a unity pledge to the gathered participants. The run concluded at the scenic Botanical Gardens in Chashma Shahi.
