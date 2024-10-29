عربي


J&K SEC Issues Revised Revision Schedule For Panchayat Electoral Roll 2025

10/29/2024 7:11:54 PM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- The State Election Commission, J&K, today issued the Revised Revision Schedule regarding updation of Panchayat Electoral Roll-2025.

According to a document issued by the State Election Commissioner, B R Sharma in this regard, the publication of Draft Panchayat Electoral Roll in Form PER-1 will be issued on 11.11.2024 (Monday), filing of claims and objections for additions/deletions/corrections/transposition on 11.11.2024 Monday to 09.12.2024 Monday, while special camps will be held at the Polling Booth Locations on 16.11.2024 (Saturday), 17.11.2024 (Sunday), 23.11.2024 (Saturday), 24.11.2024 (Sunday), 30.11.2024 (Saturday) and 01.12.2024 (Sunday). The Panchayat Election Booth Officials (PEBO i.e VLW/MPWIGRS) along with Assembly BLOs shall remain available at these Polling Booth Locations with the requisite forms and panchayat roll for guidance of the electors.

Similarly, disposal of claims and objections will be done on 23.12.2024 (Monday) by the ERO while publication of final Panchayat Electoral Roll -2024 will be done on 06.01.2025 (Monday).

