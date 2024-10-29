Class 6 Student Attempts Suicide Over Unpaid Fees In Kashmir Village

After her suicide attempt, she was rushed to the JVC Hospital in Bemina, where doctors performed a stomach wash and provided intensive care. The girl was admitted for two days and fortunately, survived.



The girl, whose identity has been withheld, reportedly took around 20 random pills, the prescription from JVC reveals, a copy of which lies with Kashmir Observer.

Medical prescription states on October 14, she had taken random tablets, a stomach wash was done and was managed conservatively, after she was stabilized, she was discharged on October 16.

Her family says the only reason she attempted suicide the unavailibility of her family to pay her school fees.

Her uncle, Mohammad Hussain, spoke to Kashmir Observer about the family's situation. He explained how her father had tried various businesses, only to face repeated failures.

“He tried every business he could, but each attempt ended in loss. In the end, he even sold all his land to start a livestock business and bought cattle from Punjab. But soon after, all of the cattle died, plunging the family further into poverty,” Hussain said.

Hussain alleged that the family's financial troubles had put immense stress on the girl, ultimately leading her to feel there was no way out.

“Poverty has brought her to such a state that she thought suicide was the only escape,” said Hussain.

Interestingly, unlike many cases where school authorities might pressure students over unpaid fees, this girl's school was understanding and patient.

According to the fee receipt of the school at village Odina, where the girl studies in 6th standard, the school even offered a discount of 20,000 rupees on her fees. However, the remaining amount still stands at around 90,000 rupees, which is a huge sum for the struggling family.

This tragic incident has sparked a conversation about the impact of poverty on young people in Kashmir, highlighting the need for greater support for families facing financial difficulties, especially in accessing education.

Although it has been a few days since the girl has rejoined her studies, she desperately awaits someone who could pay her school fee.

