Bioline Gold Attains Certification According To The Certified Biostimulant Program

BioLiNE Gold, an innovative biostimulant attains Certified Biostimulant label, indicating that it meets standards for efficacy, safety, & composition.

- Ray Mc Donald, Founder & PresidentALVINSTON, ON, CANADA, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BioLiNE® Gold, an innovative biostimulant product from BioLiNE® Corp. , attains certification according to the Certified Biostimulant Program .The certification indicates that the product meets industry recognized standards for efficacy, safety, and composition. BioLiNE® Gold (BLG) joins five other biostimulant products in the U.S market to achieve this certification.The Certified Biostimulant program is built from the U.S. Industry Biostimulant Standards, developed to provide a guidance on how biostimulant products should be tested for efficacy, composition, and safety.The Standards allow for a level of quality control for the entire industry. All criteria for the certification are mandatory, which means that the certified product must meet all criteria for its product in testing methods."Having our biostimulant meet the Certified Biostimulant standards is a testament to our team's commitment, and pursuit of excellence in generating science-based evidence in support of the crop benefits of our technology,” said Mohammad Rahbari, EVP Innovation & Sustainability at BioLiNE®.“We use the Certified Biostimulant label to show a standard of quality control in our efficacy testing methods, composition, and safety for our products.”The biostimulant label claims for BLG include:1.Improve abiotic stress tolerance (heat and drought).2.Improve nutrient use efficiency.3.Improve crop yield and root development.The company has demonstrated through efficacy data that BLG improves abiotic stress tolerance of crops, helping them overcome the negative effects of heat and drought. The product has also been demonstrated to improve the agronomic efficiency (AE) of applied nutrients.AE measures the ability of a crop to utilize fertilizer nutrients applied to produce yield. Since yield is an important measure of biological benefit to the crop as well as economic benefit to the grower, establishing improved AE is perhaps the most powerful of all indicators used in the assessment and quantification of nutrient use efficiency (NUE). Furthermore, increasing the AE in agricultural system has environmental benefits and contributes to improving the sustainability of food production.In October of 2023, BioLiNE® Gold was also one of the pioneering products to obtain certification as a PFC 6.B (Non-Microbial Plant Biostimulant) by meeting the new and stringent, EU regulations for biostimulants marketed in Europe. The CE certification ensures that the biostimulant claims made for BLG are supported by efficacy data that follow the requirements of the draft CEN 17700 standard.Our products are science-based solutions that are effective at improving crop production in times of unfavorable environmental conditions. With the biostimulant product market growing, having this certification label provides both the retailer and grower the confidence that our products adhere to the US Biostimulant Industry Guidelines” said Ray Mc Donald, Owner and President of BioLiNE® Corporation.About BioLiNE CorporationBioLiNE® Corp. is a Canadian technology development company that is focused on science-based solutions for improving the sustainability of food production. Our biostimulants are a simple, effective, and affordable tool to support crop development from seed to harvest. Supplementing crop production with our technology helps growers improve yields, maximize inputs, and sustain healthy soils. Our BioLiNE® solutions offer customers low use rates and optimum flexibility with the option to be added as an ingredient to formulate fertilizers, tank-mix with herbicides or fungicides, impregnate onto dry fertilizers, or applied as an ingredient in seed treatment.For more information, please contact us: Mohammad Rahbari, EVP Innovation &Sustainability, ..., 519-495-9808,About The Fertilizer Institute (TFI)The Fertilizer Institute (TFI) is the leading voice of the nation's fertilizer industry. Tracing its roots back to 1883, TFI's membership includes fertilizer producers, wholesalers, retailers and trading firms. TFI's full-time staff, based in Washington, D.C., serves its members through legislative, educational, technical, economic information and public communication programs. Find more information about TFI online at TFI and follow us on Twitter at @Fertilizer_Inst. Learn more about TFI's nutrient stewardship initiatives at nutrientstewardship and on Twitter at @4rnutrients.

