Erebus Haunted Attraction Announces Winner Of Its To Die For 25Th Anniversary Giveaway To Be Chosen On November 2

Erebus Haunted Attraction is giving away a full-sized casket filled with prizes and SWAG to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

The world-renowned Pontiac-Michigan haunted attraction will end its 25th season by awarding one lucky stiff an actual casket packed with swag and gifts.

PONTIAC, MI, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- World-famous Erebus Haunted Attraction today announced that it has dug up a 25th-season giveaway to die for - a full-sized casket overflowing with a trove of items bound to charm and terrify. The casket will be awarded on Saturday, November 2, 2024.When the dusty lid of the casket creaks open, it will reveal not just the chilling history of its previous occupant but also a trove of items bound to charm and terrify. The eerie collection includes:. a full-size skeleton,. coveted Erebus swag –. limited edition 25th anniversary gear,. rare, limited-edition, and retired design wearables and SWAG from the past 25 years. VIP tickets for 2025's haunting season,. Erebus Escape tickets,. Mythos Museum of Oddities and Curiosities museums tickets,. Tickets for the Pontiac Transportation Museum,. Tantalizing pizza from Hungry Howie's,. Talking Zombie Heads,. PlayStation 5 console Marvel's Spider-man 2 bundle.Each day, since the 4-story, spine-tingling terrifying haunt opened on Friday, September 13th, for the 2024 haunt season, Erebus has celebrated its 25th anniversary with various activities, giveaways, and promotions, not only for the faint of heart. Promotions and giveaways will continue through the last day of the season, Saturday, November 2. These giveaways include:. Limited-edition Erebus t-shirts given every night of the season to each speed pass holder who signs up for and attends the first time slot each evening. Limited-Edition 25th Anniversary Apparel. Mythos Museum of Oddities and Curiosities tickets, recently opened and located next door to Erebus. Erebus Escape tickets. Gift Caskets filled with various prizes. T-shirts from each of Erebus' 25 years. Fear Finder posters. Concessions. SWAG and other prizesTickets and general information: Erebus The 25th season runs through Saturday, November 2. Erebus Haunted Attraction is located at 18 South Perry Street in Pontiac. All tickets, including Speed Pass, are available online at . General Admission and VIP are also available onsite.

