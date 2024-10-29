Lawvisory PLLC Offers Legal Support To Rarityx In Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Opensea's NFT Marketplace

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Despite Liquid Rarity Exchange LLC's attempts to resolve matters, it was compelled to defend its intellectual property rights by suing OpenSea

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- LawVisory PLLC , as counsel to Liquid Rarity Exchange LLC (“LRE”) (dba RarityX), has facilitated a patent infringement lawsuit against OpenSea through LRE's patent counsel at Tucker Ellis LLP . The lawsuit (case number 1:24-cv-07651-AS) alleges that OpenSea's infringes the claims of U.S. Patent No. 10,825,090 (“Rarity Trading Legacy Protection and Digital Convergence Platform”). Prior to filing the lawsuit, LRE attempted to resolve the matter with OpenSea. However, OpenSea rejected those efforts, resulting in LRE filing a lawsuit against OpenSea through its legal counsel, Keith Grady, a Partner in the intellectual property litigation group of Tucker Ellis LLP.LRE's platform (RarityX) is designed around its“core” patent portfolio to allow for initial listing, secondary trading, aggregation, display, transacting, and creative collaboration of real-world assets, non-fungible tokens, non-fungible assets and tangible, intangible, and digital rarity assets (as broadly defined within its patents) in whole or fractionalized form. LRE's operations are intended to facilitate rarity listings, trading, creative collaborations, a virtual marketplace, and an artificial intelligence curated immersive Web3 experience and display for vetted rarity assets as broadly defined within its patents. Furthermore, LRE's intellectual property through its Genisor platform is designed to enable co-creators and owners an immersive global marketplace to help launch and grow a wider stakeholder base for rarity creations. LRE's intellectual property also leverages cryptography (blockchains) to, among other things, securely track and authenticate rarity assets, provenance, chain of title, transactions and enriched data for primary and secondary trading marketplaces for both NFT and other trading marketplaces.RarityX has invested in the development of its innovative technology and intellectual property portfolio and has sought and obtained protection for its intellectual property in the form of U.S. and Canadian Patents:- U.S. Patent No. 10,825,090 (Rarity Trading Legacy Protection and Digital Convergence Platform)- U.S. Patent No. 8,015,069 (System and Method for Asset Utilization)- U.S. Patent No. 8,624,727 (Personal Safety Mobile Notification System)- Canadian Patent No. 3,017,969 (Rarity Trading Legacy Protection and Digital Convergence Platform)- Canadian Patent No. 2,888,038 (Asset Safety Mobile Notification System).LRE also has other related U.S. and Canadian Patent applications pending, including U.S. Pat. App. No. 17/086,871; U.S. Pat. App. No. 18/095,867; and U.S. Pat. App. No. 15,441,417.LawVisory PLLCLawVisory PLLC is a Washington, DC based law firm providing legal, compliance, and global consulting services in the areas of litigation, arbitration, transactional, and regulatory compliance matters primarily for clients focused on technology, digital assets/blockchain, investment management, finance, real estate, real-world asset tokenization, energy, venture capital, private equity, mergers & acquisitions, capital markets, Web3, artificial intelligence, and international economic development.Website:About Tucker Ellis LLPTucker Ellis LLP is a full-service law firm of more than 230 lawyers serving clients nationwide from 10 locations: Atlanta, Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Los Angeles, Morristown, Orange County, San Francisco, St. Louis, and Washington, D.C.Website:About Liquid Rarity Exchange LLC (dba RarityX)Liquid Rarity Exchange LLC (dba RarityX), with its extensive portfolio of patents, is a patented platform that is designed to safely, securely, and transparently help users to display, list, finance, buy and sell fractionalized interests in high value, appraised, and vetted rarity collections as well as facilitating an immersive virtual reality, AI curated, Web3 museum experience. RarityX's Genisor patent and platform are designed to facilitate the collaborative creation, administration, and financing of new creations globally. RarityX is backed by a team of experts in the fields of finance, technology, securities law and compliance, IP licensing and marketing for all classifications of rarities and collectibles.Website:

Lindsay Britz

LawVisory PLLC

+1 202-854-0515

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.