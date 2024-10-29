Author Brian D. Mclean Releases New Book 'Our Global Crisis,' A Timely Examination Of Climate Change And Societal Collapse

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) VANCOUVER, B.C., Canada, Oct. 29, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Brian D. McLean, a passionate conservationist and environmentalist, announced the release of his book,“Our Global Crisis” (ISBN: 978-0993607226; Tellwell), an urgent and insightful exploration of the environmental challenges facing humanity today.







Image caption:“Our Global Crisis” by Author Brian D. McLean.

As global temperatures rise, natural disasters intensify, and ecosystems degrade, McLean draws comparisons between modern society and the collapse of past civilizations such as the Incas, the Mayans, and the Rapanui of Easter Island. He warns that, without immediate action, we may be headed toward a similar fate.

“Our Global Crisis” takes readers on a journey through the environmental and societal patterns that have led to the downfall of great civilizations. It explores how climate change, rampant consumerism, and humanity's ongoing exploitation of the planet are pushing us closer to a tipping point.

“Our thirst for consumer goods and other conveniences of life has grown at an alarming and disproportionate rate compared with our needs. This has put an enormous strain on our ability to locate and extract the natural resources of our planet,” writes McLean. He challenges readers to reconsider their impact on the planet, and offers practical solutions for adapting to the realities of climate change.

“The time for action is now,” McLean states.“Humanity's ongoing exploitation of Earth has created problems that can no longer be ignored. If Earth and Life are to survive, each of us will need to make sacrifices. It is time to adapt. It is time for us to evolve.”

With 22 years of meticulous research,“Our Global Crisis” not only examines the factors contributing to environmental destruction but also presents a clear path toward sustainability. The final chapter provides actionable steps to avert catastrophe, from rethinking energy consumption to fostering a global commitment to conservation.

About the Author:

Brian D. McLean is a former Medical Laboratory Technologist and Information Systems Specialist who turned his passion for the outdoors into a new career focused on environmental conservation. Over the past two decades, he has worked to restore riparian and temperate forest ecosystems affected by clearcut forestry practices. A keen observer of human nature and a devoted environmentalist, McLean has spent the last 22 years compiling and crafting“Our Global Crisis”. When he isn't working on environmental restoration, McLean enjoys stargazing and astrophotography.

Learn more at: .

“Our Global Crisis” is available for purchase on Amazon and other major online retailers.

Author: Brian D. McLean

Email: ...

Website:

Buy Link:

Genre: Climate Change

Released: September 28, 2024

PAPERBACK ISBN-13: 9780993607226

Publisher: Tellwell ( )

News Source: Tellwell Publishing