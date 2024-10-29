HARRODS ENHANCES ITS PREMIUM ECOMMERCE EXPERIENCES THROUGH PARTNERSHIP WITH SCAYLE

(MENAFN- EQS Group) Hamburg / London, October 29, 2024 – Harrods, the world's leading luxury department store, today announced the launch of its new eCommerce platform, powered by SCAYLE, one of the fastest-growing enterprise commerce platforms in the world.



With a focus on delivering a premium, state-of-the-art eCommerce service, this strategic partnership will elevate the purchasing experience, providing customers with a seamless journey across the British luxury retailer's impressive product assortment across fashion, beauty, jewelry & watches, food & beverages, and home & living.



Harrods will leverage SCAYLE's robust set of out-of-the-box, intuitively configurable capabilities, which offers high flexibility for customization and personalization, including Product Information Management (PIM), Shop Management, and an Order Management System (OMS). Additionally, SCAYLE has built custom brand landing pages for Harrods, developed the headless frontend, and integrated an ERP alongside all other third-party systems. Specifically built for B2C, SCAYLE's platform services empower enterprise brands and retailers to create customer experiences with ease within one unified and composable backend, aligning with Harrod's vision to deliver an exceptional experience and service to customers across all channels globally. Over the past seven months, the Harrods and SCAYLE teams have worked closely together to deliver a world-class, future-proof solution while ensuring it went live on time and within scope.



Harrods' Caitlin Innes, Chief Digital and Customer Officer, said:

“Harrods is committed to delivering best-in-class and engaging customer experiences, and this means choosing partners that are equally committed to innovation. We were impressed by SCAYLE's ability to enable an intuitive management of multiple categories at a global level, and its commitment to forging a close working partnership. We were also pleased to launch the new platform at speed, achieving a successful, seamless migration. We are excited to partner with a commerce platform that allows us to deliver the premium experiences on an increasingly global scale.”



Tobias Ring, Managing Director, SCAYLE, said:

“Harrods is the world's most iconic luxury retailer. It is exciting to partner with a retailer that has been at the forefront of the market for so long and knows what it takes to create superior customer experiences. As SCAYLE empowers retailers to build these experiences flexibly while growing their business across multiple channels, categories, and countries, it's a perfect match. We look forward to working with Harrods to provide the best experiences for their customers.”



Following the successful launch of the online platform, SCAYLE will continue to deliver high-quality eCommerce services to Harrods, with the upgraded native mobile app. Set to launch in the coming months, this next phase of the retailer's partnership with SCAYLE will further ensure an experience-driven buyers' journey across all channels & regions, including US, Middle East, and Asia.





About Harrods

Harrods has been serving customers from its Knightsbridge store since 1849 and today the store is the world's ultimate luxury emporium. Harrods is home to more than 3,000 curated brands as well as over 20 dining destinations and expert fashion, home, beauty and wellness services. In addition, Harrods serves customers via harrods, H beauty and airport stores, and hospitality destinations in China and Qatar. Harrods continues to be guided by its philosophy of "anything is possible" to ensure that customers enjoy unparalleled experiences with every visit.



About SCAYLE

SCAYLE is an enterprise shop system enabling B2C brands and retailers to create unique customer experiences with ease. Its extensive feature set includes PIM, Shop Management, Checkout, and OMS, as well as functionalities for omnichannel, advanced promotions, and search. And all is unified within one intuitive user interface. The modern architecture can be flexibly expanded via APIs. Leading brands such as Manchester United, the Deichmann Group, s.Oliver, Fielmann, and FC Bayern choose SCAYLE to accelerate innovation speed and drive growth in commerce. SCAYLE GmbH is part of the ABOUT YOU Group.